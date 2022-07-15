Libya’s ‘New’ NOC Chair Vows Oil Will Flow Within A Week

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 97.59 +1.81 +1.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 101.2 +2.06 +2.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 103.6 +2.29 +2.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 7.016 +0.416 +6.30%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 3.213 +0.026 +0.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.50 -9.94 -9.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.50 -9.94 -9.90%
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.7 -1.75 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 94.29 +2.01 +2.18%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 3.213 +0.026 +0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 16 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 16 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 16 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 228 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 16 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 16 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 16 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.7 -1.75 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.01 -1.53 -2.14%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 81.68 -0.52 -0.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 97.93 -0.52 -0.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 96.18 -0.52 -0.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 94.08 -0.52 -0.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 91.23 -0.52 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 91.23 -0.52 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 93.33 -0.52 -0.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 96.88 -0.52 -0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 91.53 -0.52 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.50 -9.94 -9.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.25 -0.50 -0.54%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 86.00 -0.50 -0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 102.5 -7.31 -6.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.73 -0.52 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 93.68 -0.52 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 93.68 -0.52 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.25 -0.50 -0.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 45 mins Australian power prices go insane
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 20 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle

German Energy Industry Warns Of High Prices & Social Unrest

German Energy Industry Warns Of High Prices & Social Unrest

Germany is facing potential social…

Carbon Capture Tech Is Taking The World By Storm

Carbon Capture Tech Is Taking The World By Storm

Governments across the world are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya’s ‘New’ NOC Chair Vows Oil Will Flow Within A Week

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 15, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

After an armed takeover of Libya’s National Oil Company (NOC) on Thursday, newly appointed chairman Farhat Bengdara has told media that he is in full control and that force majeure could be lifted on Libya’s oil exports within a week. 

In an interview with Bloomberg, Bengdara said he would double Libya’s crude oil production to 1.2 million bpd. He also reiterated assurances to foreign partners that all existing contracts would be honored. 

Serious doubts remain as to Bengdara’s control, however, as long-time NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla has refused to step down in the face of a takeover decree from the Government of National Unity (GNU), led by interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, whose own mandate’s legitimacy is questioned. 

In an address to the public on Thursday, a defiant Sanalla, who has run the politically independent NOC for eight years, refused to accept the takeover, calling Dbeibah’s government “illegitimate” as his mandate technically expired when he failed to hold elections in December 2021. 

In a telephone interview with Reuters later on Thursday, Sanalla said he was in Tripoli attempting to defuse the situation and calling for international pressure to avoid what would inevitably lead to the creation of two parallel NOCs in a country already suffering a dangerous deadlock with parallel governments vying for control of the nation’s oil resources. 

On Friday, Dbeibah filed a complaint with the Attorney General against Sanalla, saying that he “deliberately appeared in the media and made blatant and irresponsible statements against the Prime Minister and some other officials, refusing to implement the cabinet’s decision and hampered the work of the hand-over committee”. 

Sanalla has also filed a complaint demanding the takeover decree be revoked and accusing the Dbeibah government of acting to appease the UAE

In the meantime, the NOC’s website and social media accounts have not published any updates since Thursday, further questioning who is in control.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist

Next Post

Biden Likely To Leave Saudi Arabia With No Oil Supply News

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com