Libya Blames Low Oil Prices For Tanking Revenue

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.28 +0.58 +0.93%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.98 +0.71 +1.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.146 -0.016 -0.74%
Mars US 3 hours 63.65 -0.77 -1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.89 +3.74 +5.57%
Urals 13 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.02 +0.27 +0.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.02 +0.27 +0.40%
Bonny Light 21 hours 69.19 -0.79 -1.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.35 +0.47 +0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.146 -0.016 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 68.62 -1.52 -2.17%
Murban 21 hours 70.70 -1.22 -1.70%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 59.86 -0.77 -1.27%
Basra Light 21 hours 74.54 -0.26 -0.35%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 69.14 -1.23 -1.75%
Bonny Light 21 hours 69.19 -0.79 -1.13%
Bonny Light 21 hours 69.19 -0.79 -1.13%
Girassol 21 hours 70.09 -0.63 -0.89%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.89 +3.74 +5.57%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 8 days 41.88 -0.39 -0.92%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 40.77 +0.32 +0.79%
Canadian Condensate 140 days 57.27 +0.22 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 130 days 63.67 +0.22 +0.35%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 55.27 +0.52 +0.95%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.52 +0.32 +0.63%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.52 +0.32 +0.63%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 55.42 +0.22 +0.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 60.62 +0.37 +0.61%
Central Alberta 4 hours 52.52 +1.47 +2.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.02 +0.27 +0.40%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Giddings 21 hours 53.00 -0.50 -0.93%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.42 +2.03 +2.97%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 56.65 -0.57 -1.00%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 60.60 -0.57 -0.93%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 60.60 -0.57 -0.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.50 +0.22 +0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?
  • 7 minutes What's the Endgame Here?
  • 9 minutes Iraqi uprising against US military presence is increasing. Are geopolitical interests justification good enough for waging war against Iraqi nation on Iraqi soil ?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 4 hours Should U.S. request extradition of Prince Andrew for trial as a Pedophile ?
  • 55 mins Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 5 hours I have a plan for Iraq. Not new. Not my idea. But might work.
  • 2 hours IRAN / USA
  • 4 mins 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 3 hours Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 8 hours Angela Merkel take notice. Russia cut off Belarus oil supply because they would not do as Russia demanded

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

The Rig Count Collapse Continues Into The New Year

The Rig Count Collapse Continues Into The New Year

The new year is picking…

Russian Oil Production Hits New Records Despite OPEC+ Deal

Russian Oil Production Hits New Records Despite OPEC+ Deal

Despite its role in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya Blames Low Oil Prices For Tanking Revenue

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 07, 2020, 12:30 PM CST Libya NOC

Libya’s oil revenues fell by 19 percent from October to stand at US$1.8 billion in November 2019, the country’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said, attributing the decline to the lower oil prices last November.

Compared to November 2018, Libya’s oil revenues plunged by 25 percent this past November, due to the lower oil prices and bad weather, the Libya Herald reports, citing data and statements from NOC.

Year to date to November 2019, oil revenues in one of Africa’s largest oil producers exceeded US$20 billion and stood at US$20.3 billion.

“Overall, despite adverse conditions, NOC is on track to hit its production increase and revenue generation targets, with oil and gas condensate production volumes consistent at 1.23 million b/d in November, compared to 1.22 million b/d in October,” NOC’s Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said, as quoted by Libya Herald.

Since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, Libya has been ravaged by an on-and-off civil war that has affected its oil production and infrastructure.  

Libya is exempted from the OPEC+ production cuts due to its fragile security situation, and recent flare-ups show that OPEC and its partners were right to take Libya out of the production cuts equation and not rely on it for consistency in production.

Libya’s oil production was volatile in the spring and summer after eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar—whose forces control most of Libya’s oilfields—ordered in early April his Libyan National Army to march on the capital Tripoli.

Related: Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find

Two outages at the biggest oil field, Sharara, in one month forced Libya’s oil production down to below 1 million bpd in the first week of August—the lowest level in five months.

Libya’s crude oil production stabilized and even increased in September, October, and November, reaching 1.188 million bpd in November, up by 23,000 bpd compared to October, according to OPEC’s secondary sources.

Libya’s December production, however, is expected to have dropped from November, after NOC declared a force majeure for a few days in early December on the Mellitah crude blend loadings because of an unlawful closure of a valve on the export pipeline from the El Feel oilfield to Mellitah.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Work On Controversial Coastal GasLink Pipeline To Continue

Next Post

U.S. Trade Deficit At Three-Year Low As Oil Imports Dip

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

 Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Is The Qatar Blockade Coming To An End?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com