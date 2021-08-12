Lebanon's Energy Crisis Worsens As Central Bank Cuts Subsidies

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.96 -0.29 -0.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 71.18 -0.26 -0.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.914 -0.145 -3.57%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.102 -0.004 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.275 -0.027 -1.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.90 -0.89 -1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.52 +0.39 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 67.65 +0.96 +1.44%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.275 -0.027 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 69.34 +0.69 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 2 days 70.33 +1.14 +1.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 65.80 -0.69 -1.04%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.47 +0.94 +1.31%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 69.72 -0.75 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 68.90 -0.89 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.90 -0.89 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.84 -0.69 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.52 +0.39 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.14 +1.07 +1.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 55.95 +0.96 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 68.25 +0.96 +1.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 69.65 +0.96 +1.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 65.35 +0.96 +1.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 62.50 +0.96 +1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 62.50 +0.96 +1.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 65.05 +0.96 +1.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 67.75 +0.96 +1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 63.50 +0.96 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.15 +0.97 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 70.62 +1.10 +1.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.20 +0.96 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.14 +0.96 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 25 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 41 mins U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil
  • 3 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 4 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Iran Falls Drastically Short Of Renewable Energy Target

China’s Biggest Refiner To Refine Less Crude This Month

China’s Biggest Refiner To Refine Less Crude This Month

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation,…

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

A recent report indicates that,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Lebanon's Energy Crisis Worsens As Central Bank Cuts Subsidies

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 12, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Lebanon’s central bank said on Wednesday that it would end the subsidies for fuel amid a country-wide energy crisis.

Instead, the central bank will extend lines of credit for fuel importers at the current market price—a decision that will increase fuel prices—as much as four fold—at a time when energy shortages are already rampant in the country.

The subsidies will officially end on Thursday.

The central bank said it can no longer afford to subsidize the fuel, which it has done since the start of the country’s financial crisis.

The higher cost of fuel will hit the impoverished—which is more than 50% of the population— particularly hard. Lebanon’s currency has already seen a 90% loss in value over the span of the last two years.

Lebanon has been plagued with fuel shortages that have triggered widespread blackouts and outbreaks of violence as the desperate public tries to get its hands on the fuel.

On Monday, three people were killed in an eruption of violence over the scarce resource that has lasted for months as the central bank attempts to keep its citizenry in imported fuel. 

Lebanon’s electricity company has instituted rolling blackouts that restrict power to about an hour a day to both homes and businesses. It is dependent on imported fuel.

Hospitals in Lebanon have had to cut air conditioning and lights in some cases, and are concerned they may have to close.

While Lebanon has endured continuous rolling blackouts since its civil war decades ago, it has only in the last two years reached this level of intensity.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Asia Buys Less Saudi Crude As COVID Restrictions Return

Next Post

Blue Hydrogen Worse Than Natural Gas: Study

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery
Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears

Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com