Large Shareholder Ready Invest More Money Into Tesla

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.87 -0.17 -0.25%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.92 -0.45 -0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.178 -0.020 -0.63%
Mars US 4 hours 71.94 -0.15 -0.21%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 +0.67 +0.89%
Urals 21 hours 73.96 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 21 hours 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Mexican Basket 4 days 71.91 +0.51 +0.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.178 -0.020 -0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 76.03 +1.55 +2.08%
Murban 21 hours 79.01 +1.46 +1.88%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 73.38 +0.41 +0.56%
Basra Light 21 hours 76.24 -0.42 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 77.19 +0.46 +0.60%
Bonny Light 21 hours 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Bonny Light 21 hours 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Girassol 21 hours 76.56 -0.26 -0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 +0.67 +0.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 28.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 18.94 +3.86 +25.60%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 76.59 +0.26 +0.34%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.69 +0.26 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 4 days 27.34 -0.34 -1.23%
Peace Sour 4 days 24.59 +0.26 +1.07%
Peace Sour 4 days 24.59 +0.26 +1.07%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 51.09 +0.26 +0.51%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 33.69 +0.26 +0.78%
Central Alberta 4 days 26.59 +0.26 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 63.75 -0.25 -0.39%
Giddings 21 hours 57.50 -0.25 -0.43%
ANS West Coast 4 days 76.68 -0.01 -0.01%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 60.99 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.94 -0.55 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.94 -0.55 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 63.49 -0.55 -0.86%
Kansas Common 4 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.35 +0.26 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 11 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 15 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 6 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 56 mins The End of Merkel Era: The Expected Defeat In Elections
  • 1 hour Trump’s Sanctions on Iran Tested By Oil-Thirsty China, India
  • 3 hours Austrian Government Says EVs Will Be Allowed to Drive at Higher Speed Limits Than Gas Cars
  • 4 hours New York Goes Full Potato in Lawsuit Against ExxonMobil
  • 2 hours IBM Acquires Red Hat for $34 Billion
  • 42 mins UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 28 mins Putin Warns Europe of "Counterstrike" Risk If U.S. Deploys Missiles
  • 1 day How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 1 day Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 50 mins Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 4 days RENEWABLE ENERGY
  • 1 day Compressed Air as a Method of Storing Wind, Solar Energy

Breaking News:

Brazilian Markets Cheer New Far-Right President Bolsonaro

Middle East Crude Oil Prices Tumble After Global Sell-Off

Middle East Crude Oil Prices Tumble After Global Sell-Off

Tuesday’s major sell-off in crude…

What’s Next For Iranian Oil?

What’s Next For Iranian Oil?

The Iran sanctions saga is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Large Shareholder Ready Invest More Money Into Tesla

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 29, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Tesla assembly line

Scottish fund manager Baillie Gifford—one of Tesla’s largest shareholders with a 7.72-percent stake—is willing to back Elon Musk should he need additional capital, despite the many controversies surrounding the EV maker’s mercurial founder, Baillie Gifford partner Nick Thomas told The Times on Monday.

“If he needs more capital we would be willing to back him,” Thomas told The Times, describing Musk as an entrepreneur of “vision and ambition, who’s working towards a social good.”

Musk is Tesla’s biggest single shareholder with stake of around 20 percent, while Baillie Gifford is one of the top external shareholders—according to Reuters data, Baillie Gifford is the third-largest shareholder after Musk and after T. Rowe Price Associates.

If Musk manages to upend the global automotive industry with his vision, Tesla would be worth much more than its current market value of around US$57 billion, Thomas told The Times.

The comments of one of the largest shareholders come days after Tesla surprised Wall Street and analysts last week with a rare quarterly profit in the third quarter, which the company described as “a truly historic quarter for Tesla,” but which also brought a lot of controversy surrounding its founder and CEO Musk, who tweeted in early August that he was taking Tesla private with “funding secured”.  

The tweet secured Musk an investigation from the SEC, which later charged Tesla’s CEO with securities fraud. Musk and the SEC quickly settled the charge days after the commission charged him, with Musk and Tesla each agreeing to pay a penalty of US$20 million, Musk stepping down as Tesla chairman to make room for an independent director, and Tesla’s board agreeing to adopt “important reforms —including an obligation to oversee Musk’s communications with investors.”

Worth it,” Musk said on Friday, replying to a Twitter follower asking about the tweet that cost Tesla’s CEO a US$20 million penalty.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq Expects Exemption From U.S. Sanctions Against Iran

Next Post

EU Struggles To Create Iran Oil Trade Payment Vehicle

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon

 Alt text

Is China Turning Trump's Oil Weapon Against Him?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com