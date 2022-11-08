Large Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 13 mins 88.96 -2.83 -3.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 95.38 -2.54 -2.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 94.13 -2.32 -2.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 6.217 -0.727 -10.47%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.621 -0.032 -1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.32 +1.17 +1.22%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 88.29 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.621 -0.032 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 92.60 +0.61 +0.66%
Graph up Murban 2 days 96.55 +0.98 +1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 94.41 +1.14 +1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 344 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 102.1 +1.70 +1.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 100.6 +1.80 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.32 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 63.84 +0.22 +0.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 70.54 -0.82 -1.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 93.94 -0.82 -0.87%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 92.19 -0.82 -0.88%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 89.34 -0.82 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 86.04 -0.82 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 86.04 -0.82 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 87.34 -0.82 -0.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 96.29 -0.82 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 85.64 -0.82 -0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.25 -0.75 -0.84%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 82.00 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.92 -0.82 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 88.27 -0.82 -0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 88.27 -0.82 -0.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.25 -0.75 -0.84%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.1 -0.82 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 10 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 3 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 8 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 11 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 11 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Large Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Coal Is Casting A Shadow Over China’s Remarkable Renewable Achievements

Coal Is Casting A Shadow Over China’s Remarkable Renewable Achievements

China has emerged as a…

Why Brent Crude May Not Hit $100 This Week

Why Brent Crude May Not Hit $100 This Week

The speculation surrounding China's zero-covid…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Large Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 08, 2022, 3:53 PM CST

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a large build this week for crude oil of 5.618 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have grown by roughly 31 million barrels so far this year, according to API data, while the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves fell by more than six times that figure, at 197 million barrels.

The build in crude oil inventories was partially due to the Department of Energy’s release of 3.6 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in the week ending November 4, leaving the SPR with 396.2 million barrels.

In the week prior, the API reported a major surprise draw in crude oil inventories of 6.53 million barrels.

WTI prices slipped on Tuesday. At 1:45 p.m. EST, WTI was trading down $1.67 (-1.82%) on the day at $90.12 per barrel. This is an increase of roughly $2 per barrel from the prior week. Brent crude was trading down $1.40 (-1.43%) on the day at $96.52—an increase of $2 per barrel on the week.

U.S. crude oil production continues to languish below 12.1 million bpd. For the week ending October 28, U.S. crude oil production fell 100,000 bpd at 11.9 million bpd, according to the latest weekly EIA data, just a 200,000 bpd rise from the levels seen at the start of the year, and still a 1.2 million bpd shortfall from the levels seen at the start of the pandemic.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories this week of 2.553 million barrels for the week ending November 4, compared to the previous week’s 2.64 million-barrel draw. 

Distillate stocks saw a draw this week of 1.773 million barrels, compared to last week’s 865,000-barrel increase.

Cushing inventories fell 1.848 million barrels in the week to Nov 4. In the week prior, the API saw a Cushing increase of 883,000 barrels.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EIA Cuts World Oil Demand Growth For 2023

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com