LNA Head Threatens Unrest Over Libyan Oil Revenue Distribution

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.99 +1.20 +1.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.86 -0.39 -0.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.13 -0.66 -0.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.787 +0.078 +2.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 +0.051 +2.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%
Chart Mars US 1 day 70.99 -0.85 -1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 +0.051 +2.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 5 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 582 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 5 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 35 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 48.54 -0.85 -1.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 71.94 -0.85 -1.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 70.19 -0.85 -1.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 67.34 -0.85 -1.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 64.04 -0.85 -1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 64.04 -0.85 -1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 65.34 -0.85 -1.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 74.29 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 63.64 -0.85 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Wind energy costs are rising
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

LNA Head Threatens Unrest Over Libyan Oil Revenue Distribution

Why The EU Is Hesitant To Implement Its New Sanctions Framework

Why The EU Is Hesitant To Implement Its New Sanctions Framework

Despite the establishment of a…

Bulls And Bears Face Off As Copper Outlook Flashes Mixed Signals

Bulls And Bears Face Off As Copper Outlook Flashes Mixed Signals

The outlook for copper futures…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

LNA Head Threatens Unrest Over Libyan Oil Revenue Distribution

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 05, 2023, 3:30 AM CDT

The leader of the Libyan National Army, General Khalifa Haftar, has threatened to use force unless the country’s political leaders agreed on a way to distribute oil revenues fairly, Argus has reported, citing a deadline at the end of next month.

War-torn Libya has managed to boost its oil production to 1.2 million barrels daily but, according to the general, whose LNA is affiliated with the eastern government of Libya, the revenues from the sale of those barrels are not being distributed fairly.

Haftar has proposed the setting up of a committee to distribute those revenues which come from oil, most of which is produced in eastern Libya. If the authorities fail to do that, the LNA will use force to make its argument.

Oil production capacity in Libya is expected to reach a maximum of 1.8 million bpd by 2024, even if political stability prevails and clashes cease, according to a report by the African Energy Chamber from early this year.

The estimates were published at the beginning of this year after the Libyan Government of National Unity said it hoped the country could be able to produce 3 million bpd in two or three years.

Right now, however, tensions between the east and the west in Libya are on the rise. Haftar’s threat of the use of force was not the first recent one. In fact, it followed a similar threat issued by the eastern government late last month.

The Government of National Stability said it would stop the flow of oil and gas unless the western-based Government of National Unity appointed an eastern-government representative to oversee the National Oil Corporation, Argus reported at the time.

Libya is currently busy trying to attract foreign investment in its oil industry in order to boost production and revenues. Yet this foreign investment will be less likely to come if the political stability situation deteriorates further.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Oil Prices Jump Ahead Of Export Cut

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com