Kinder Morgan Unit Declares Force Majeure At Tennessee Gas Pipeline

Tennessee Gas Pipeline, a unit of pipeline giant Kinder Morgan, has declared force majeure following an explosion and a fire late last week caused by equipment failure at a compressor station near Centerville in Hickman County, Tennessee.

Following the explosion, Hickman County ordered on Friday mandatory evacuation for residents in a one-mile radius of the gas plant at 2775 Highway 48 N. due to the gas plant explosion. Later on the same day, the evacuation order around the gas plant was lifted and all roadways were open, Hickman County Sheriff's Office said.

All employees at the plant were accounted for, one was taken to hospital with symptoms not directly related to the explosion and was later discharged from hospital, the company said in an email to Reuters.

“The six employees who were on site during the incident have been accounted for, and there are no additional injuries to report,” the pipeline operator wrote.

In an update on Monday, Tennessee Gas Pipeline said on its website that Tennessee experienced a mechanical issue at the station which now necessitates repairs. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Preliminary information indicates a return to service will be no earlier than October 1, 2023, the company said.

“Based on recent nomination changes, Primary In the Path nominations pathed through Segment 860 BH are now at risk until further notice,” Tennessee Gas Pipeline noted.

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners’ Tennessee Gas Pipeline is a 13,900-mile pipeline that transports natural gas from supply areas in Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico, South Texas, and the Appalachia region to demand centers in markets in the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast areas of the United States, as well as Canada and Mexico. Tennessee Gas Pipeline has 90 billion cubic feet (BCF) of storage capacity, access to several major supply areas, and the ability to serve multiple markets in the United States and abroad.

