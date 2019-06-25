Kenya Signs Deal With Oil Firms To Build Crude Facility

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.70 -0.20 -0.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.17 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.276 -0.008 -0.35%
Mars US 19 hours 61.60 +0.37 +0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.05 -0.24 -0.37%
Urals 2 days 60.75 +0.70 +1.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.93 -0.67 -1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.93 -0.67 -1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.59 -0.32 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.276 -0.008 -0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 64.04 -0.02 -0.03%
Murban 2 days 65.10 +0.25 +0.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.19 -1.35 -2.31%
Basra Light 2 days 66.02 -0.83 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.26 -1.31 -2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Girassol 2 days 64.54 -0.85 -1.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.05 -0.24 -0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.58 +0.52 +1.27%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 43.50 +0.47 +1.09%
Canadian Condensate 8 days 53.55 +0.47 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 58.35 +0.47 +0.81%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 53.15 +0.47 +0.89%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.90 +0.47 +0.91%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.90 +0.47 +0.91%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 54.40 +0.47 +0.87%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 57.65 +0.47 +0.82%
Central Alberta 20 hours 52.15 +0.47 +0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.93 -0.67 -1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.87 +0.66 +1.00%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.85 +0.47 +0.91%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.80 +0.47 +0.85%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.80 +0.47 +0.85%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +0.50 +1.05%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.03 +0.22 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 25 mins Here we go folks, the wish of so many: Pres. Trump threatens to lessen US security role in Strait of Hormuz, unveils sanctions
  • 1 hour Climate change & Wildfires: More Wildfires To The Western U.S., Will Affect Tens Of Millions Of People
  • 5 hours Hard To Believe: UAE Will Work To Defuse Middle East Tension
  • 6 hours Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor
  • 1 hour The Plastics Problem
  • 1 hour Looks like Trump is putting together a "Real" Coalition to protect Persian shipping lanes. Makes perfect sense. NO Fake "Coalition's of the Willing" UPDATE REUTERS Pompeo "Sentinel Program"
  • 3 hours Cherry Picking Climate Data
  • 39 mins Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 6 hours Green vs. Coal: Bavaria Seeks Fast-Track German Coal Exit in Snub to Merkel Plan
  • 13 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 14 hours Section 232 Uranium
  • 39 mins Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 32 mins Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend

Breaking News:

Kenya Signs Deal With Oil Firms To Build Crude Facility

Oil Ticks Higher In Bear Market

Oil Ticks Higher In Bear Market

Oil prices rose earlier this…

The War Risk Premium For Oil Prices

The War Risk Premium For Oil Prices

Attacks in around the middle…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Kenya Signs Deal With Oil Firms To Build Crude Facility

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 25, 2019, 1:30 PM CDT Lokichar basin

Kenya’s government signed on Tuesday a heads of agreement with France’s major Total, Africa-focused Tullow Oil, and Africa Oil to develop an oil processing facility with capacity of 60,000 bpd-80,000 bpd, as part of the East African country’s plan to begin commercial oil production within a few years.

The heads of agreement provides “a framework and commercial certainty required to move ahead with negotiating the fully termed upstream and midstream long form agreements ahead of the Projects’ Final Investment Decision (FID),” Kenya’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mining said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The deal concerns oil fields discovered in the South–Lokichar Basin in Kenya’s north. The partners will now focus on securing financing for the pipeline to ship the crude out of the landlocked northern region, while the oil ministry will aim to finalize the ongoing Front-End Engineering & Design (FEED) and Environmental & Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)—both of which are key to reaching FID, the ministry said.

Commercial quantities of crude oil in Kenya were discovered in 2012 in the South Lokichar Basin. Tullow Oil, which discovered the resources, has continued its exploration and appraisal drilling campaigns in Kenya.

In early June last year, Kenya sent the first trucks transporting crude oil from the oil-rich but landlocked northern region of Turkana to the port of Mombassa, for the country’s first oil exports as part of a pilot export scheme.

Related: Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

A deal between Tullow Oil and local Kenyan authorities that would allow the oil company to pump water for the wells and that would be crucial to the FID for Kenya’s first and currently only oil project could be pushed back to the third quarter, Martin Mbogo, Managing Director at Tullow Oil Kenya, said in February this year.

In April, Tullow Oil said in its operations update that it continues to target an FID in Kenya by the end of this year, “although this remains an ambitious target.”

An FID at end-2019 remains contingent on the government of Kenya delivering on the ESIAs and ensuring the land required for the upstream project and pipeline, Tullow Oil said at the end of April.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

North-East Asia LNG Imports To Decline For First Time Since 2013

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rising Oil Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices Further
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com