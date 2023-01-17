Kazakhstan To Transport Oil To Germany Through Russian Pipeline

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.55 -0.31 -0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.13 +0.67 +0.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.06 +1.42 +1.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.581 +0.162 +4.74%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.520 -0.013 -0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.25 +0.39 +0.48%
Chart Mars US 4 days 76.11 +2.22 +3.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.520 -0.013 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.94 +0.68 +0.85%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.55 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.68 -1.01 -1.25%
Graph down Basra Light 414 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.83 -0.56 -0.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.64 -0.67 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.25 +0.39 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 57.86 +2.30 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.61 +1.47 +2.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.01 +1.47 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 80.26 +1.47 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 77.41 +1.47 +1.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 74.11 +1.47 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.11 +1.47 +2.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 75.41 +1.47 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 84.36 +1.47 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 73.71 +1.47 +2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 72.69 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.52 +1.97 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 14 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

China's Vice Premier: Life Has Returned To Normal, Growth Will Return

Global LNG Imports Hit A Record High In 2022

Global LNG Imports Hit A Record High In 2022

Liquefied natural gas imports hit…

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

Earlier this week, the Biden…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Kazakhstan To Transport Oil To Germany Through Russian Pipeline

By Eurasianet - Jan 17, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Kazakhstan has secured approval from Russia to use its pipeline infrastructure to transport 300,000 tons of oil to buyers in Germany in the first quarter of this year, a state-run company announced on January 13.

Kaztransoil, a state-owned oil transportation company, said in its statement that oil sourced from the Karachaganak field in western Kazakhstan will be pumped through Russia’s Druzhba pipeline and be delivered to Poland via Belarus before reaching Germany.

Deliveries in January will amount to 20,000 tons.

Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov recently told reporters that Kazakhstan planned to export 1.5 million tons to Germany via Russia in 2023, but that this volume could be ramped up to 7 million tons.

“There is enough capacity [in the pipeline system]. The main thing is the consumers [from Germany] to take it. We have never had major problems with Russia in terms of pumping,” Akchulakov said earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approval from Russia was far from guaranteed, though. The oil that Germany is buying from Kazakhstan is intended to partially make up for the shortfall of crude deliveries precipitated by a boycott on Russian products imposed following the start to the invasion of Ukraine.

And the amount Kazakhstan is supplying falls far short of the 20 million tons per year that Russia used to sell Germany.

European Union restrictions on the supply of Russian oil related to material transported by sea, but they do not prevent third countries from using Russian infrastructure to get their commodity onto the European market. 

Much of the talk last year was about how Kazakhstan was exploring export routes that avoided Russia altogether. Key to this was the so-called Middle Corridor, which entails loading oil onto tankers that would then cross the Caspian Sea before unloading crude onto freight transport traveling through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. This route is still limited in scope and far costlier than using Russian routes.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Russia has agreed to this arrangement, it is unlikely as a favor to Kazakhstan.

As Nurlan Zhumagulov, head of the Energy Monitor analytical website, speculated in a post on Facebook in December, Kazakhstan may look to import an amount of oil from Russia commensurate to the one it is sending to Europe. That crude could be sent to domestic refineries, Zhumagulov wrote.

“It [would be] an ideal model that satisfies everyone – Russia, Kazakhstan and Germany,” Zhumagulov wrote.

What is more, Kazakhstan has a trump card. In December, it reached an intergovernmental agreement with Russia valid until 2034 on allowing its territory to be used for the transit of oil to China. Since China has now emerged as one of Russia’s most important oil customers, Kazakhstan has thus earned leverage for deployment in its own energy trading deals with the West.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Germany's Energy Spending Could Drop If Power Prices Remain Low

Next Post

Germany's Energy Spending Could Drop If Power Prices Remain Low

Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com