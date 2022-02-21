Kazakhstan Energy Officials Shut Down 13 Illegal Data Farms In Crypto Crackdown

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 16 mins 94.20 +3.13 +3.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.18 +1.79 +1.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.788 +0.357 +8.06%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.863 +0.081 +2.91%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.764 +0.095 +3.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.79 -2.53 -2.65%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 89.67 -0.69 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.764 +0.095 +3.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 91.39 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 94.10 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 89.38 +2.49 +2.87%
Graph down Basra Light 84 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 97.85 +1.64 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 96.02 +1.66 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.79 -2.53 -2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 75.94 -3.62 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 92.19 -3.62 -3.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 90.44 -3.62 -3.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 88.34 -3.62 -3.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 85.49 -3.62 -4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 85.49 -3.62 -4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 87.59 -3.62 -3.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 91.14 -3.62 -3.82%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 85.79 -3.62 -4.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 81.25 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 93.06 -0.46 -0.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 85.79 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.25 -2.75 -3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 20 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 12 mins Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 hour U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 7 hours "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 1 day IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 23 hours BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 5 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 11 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Supply Shortages Are Wreaking Havoc On The Energy Industry

Supply Shortages Are Wreaking Havoc On The Energy Industry

The energy sector is now…

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Within Reach

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Within Reach

Nuclear fusion has always been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Kazakhstan Energy Officials Shut Down 13 Illegal Data Farms In Crypto Crackdown

By Eurasianet - Feb 21, 2022, 5:30 PM CST

Energy officials in Kazakhstan say they have over the past week uncovered 13 illegal data-mining farms collectively using capacity of more than 200 megawatts.

The facilities have been found all over the country, in the regions of Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Akmola, and Kostanai, and in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.

“[Efforts] to identify and disconnect mining farms from the electrical grid will continue, and the relevant government bodies are also conducting investigations into the data-mining farms that have been detected,” the Energy Ministry said in a statement on February 21.

War on unlicensed crypto-miners was declared earlier this year by Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Musin, who appealed for help from the public in implementing the crackdown.

“Gray miners are doing a lot of harm to our power grid. The energy costs of illegal mining are estimated to exceed 1 gigawatt,” he said on February 3.

A few days later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the government to draw up guidelines for regulating and developing the sector.

“The government should develop a full-fledged package of solutions for the regulation and development of digital mining. I expect results by April 1,” he said on February 8. “The government is not opposed to ‘white’ miners, but people who want to operate in this sector must have a license, get their electricity at the appropriate tariffs, declare their income and pay taxes, and get involved in green projects.”

China’s de facto ban on crypto-mining last summer precipitated a boom for the industry in Kazakhstan, where operators took advantage of relatively low electricity costs to turn the country for a while into the second-biggest crypto-mining center in the world.

Many have done so without registering themselves with the authorities, however, leading to a series on knock-on problems. They use copious volumes of electricity at household rates, thereby depriving power providers of revenue. Unpredictability in usage patterns also complicates the ability of electricity producers to draw up reliable output plans.

The government has blamed crypto-miners, who they say have placed an excessive load on energy infrastructure, for an increasing number of rolling blackouts across various regions in recent months. According to the Energy Ministry, power consumption in January-October 2021 grew by 8 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. In earlier years, consumption grew annually by less than 2 percent.

Last week, deputy Energy Minister Zhandos Nurmaganbetov seemed to be suggesting that tracking down all the so-called gray miners might take time, since many of them operate out of sight.

“[Energy Ministry inspectors] cannot go around the whole city to work it out. We make enquiries with energy-generating companies: ‘Hand over whatever information you have about miners.’ But they don’t give us anything. What you have to understand is that either they don’t know either, or this information is being hidden somehow,” Nurmaganbetov told reporters on February 17.

Some of the illegal data farms have been going about their business with remarkable brazenness, though. The facility found in the Pavlodar region, for example, was situated within the grounds of a coal-fired thermal power station in the town of Ekibastuz. Another was operating out of six containers at an industrial park in the commercial capital of Almaty.

By Eurasianet.org 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Administration Halts New Oil And Gas Drilling Permits

Next Post

China Turns To Indonesia For Coal Following Fallout With Australia

Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth
U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years

U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com