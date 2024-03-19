Japanese Power Giant Begins Testing Ammonia Co-Firing in Groundbreaking Trial

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.10 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.28 +0.39 +0.45%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.30 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.758 +0.055 +3.23%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.759 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.74 +0.47 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 137 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.759 +0.002 +0.07%

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.18 +0.76 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.19 +0.91 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.91 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Basra Light 840 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.18 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.24 +1.18 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.74 +0.47 +0.56%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 293 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 66.86 +1.58 +2.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 84.31 +1.58 +1.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 82.56 +1.58 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 77.46 +1.58 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 74.41 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 83.21 +1.58 +1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 74.81 +1.58 +2.16%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 71.27 -0.22 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 84.69 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.37 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.75 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.73 +1.39 +1.67%

Japanese Power Giant Begins Testing Ammonia Co-Firing in Groundbreaking Trial

Uzbekistan’s Black Shale Uranium Bonanza Draws International Interest

Uzbekistan’s Black Shale Uranium Bonanza Draws International Interest

Uzbekistan seeks to ramp up…

China’s Solar Power Dominance Threatens Western Clean Energy Dreams

China’s Solar Power Dominance Threatens Western Clean Energy Dreams

China's massive investments in solar…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Japanese Power Giant Begins Testing Ammonia Co-Firing in Groundbreaking Trial

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 19, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

The biggest power producer in Japan, JERA, is starting this month the world’s first trial of co-firing 20% ammonia in a coal power plant in the first such trial using large volumes of ammonia at an operational electricity generating facility.   

JERA has been betting on ammonia to decarbonize the Japanese grid, which is heavily reliant on fossil fuels that need to be imported in resource-poor Japan.

The power giant said in January that it would conduct demonstration testing of thermal power generation with a 20% substitution of ammonia for coal at the Hekinan Thermal Power Station in March 2024.

As ammonia and hydrogen emit no carbon dioxide (CO2) when burned, the company plans to begin reducing its CO2 emissions from power generation by mixing ammonia with coal, and hydrogen with LNG.

“Gradually increasing the proportion of ammonia and hydrogen, ultimately, by 2050, we will achieve ammonia-only and hydrogen-only thermal power generation,” JERA said earlier this year.

Various other companies across Asia, including in South Korea, Indonesia, and India, also plan ammonia test runs at coal-fired power plants, Reuters reports.

Coal accounts for more than half of the power generation mix in most of these Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

In Indonesia, Indo Raya Tenaga tested ammonia co-firing at its Jawa 9 and Jawa 10 coal power plants in Banten at the end of last year.

In India, where coal is still king, Adani Power, the country’s largest private-sector power generator, said in November that it would co-fire green ammonia combustion pilot project at its Mundra coal-fired power plant as part of its decarbonization initiatives.

Ammonia production, however, currently uses mostly fossil fuels, which makes the so-called ‘grey ammonia’ risky for the climate, too, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

E3G, an independent climate change think tank, has also warned of risks in using ammonia co-firing in coal plants as it is “very costly; has limited feasibility for deployment at scale; and risks delaying the deployment of existing cost-effective, domestic and scalable renewable energy options.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

A $74 Billion Investment Plan for the UK’s Energy System

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

