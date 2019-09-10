Japanese Minister: Radioactive Fukushima Water Could Be Dumped Into The Pacific

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.33 -0.52 -0.90%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.31 -0.28 -0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.582 -0.003 -0.12%
Mars US 20 hours 58.60 +1.38 +2.41%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Urals 2 days 57.05 -1.65 -2.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.13 +1.48 +2.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.13 +1.48 +2.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.54 +1.73 +2.80%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.54 +0.41 +0.72%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.582 -0.003 -0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.96 +0.62 +1.04%
Murban 2 days 61.90 +0.99 +1.63%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.02 +1.83 +3.38%
Basra Light 2 days 64.11 +1.60 +2.56%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.11 +2.18 +3.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.54 +1.73 +2.80%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.54 +1.73 +2.80%
Girassol 2 days 64.83 +1.91 +3.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.24 -0.89 -2.06%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.30 +1.33 +3.02%
Canadian Condensate 21 days 51.85 +1.33 +2.63%
Premium Synthetic 11 days 58.25 +1.33 +2.34%
Sweet Crude 4 days 53.25 +1.33 +2.56%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.55 +1.33 +2.70%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.55 +1.33 +2.70%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.60 +1.33 +2.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 58.65 +1.33 +2.32%
Central Alberta 4 days 52.60 +1.33 +2.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.13 +1.48 +2.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.25 +1.25 +2.36%
Giddings 2 days 48.00 +1.25 +2.67%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.70 +0.43 +0.69%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.80 +1.33 +2.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.75 +1.33 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.75 +1.33 +2.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.25 +1.25 +2.36%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.00 +1.25 +2.67%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.98 +1.33 +2.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 12 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 39 mins Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 1 hour Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 1 min Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 2 hours NYC 'Climate Justice' Legislation, calling for "an immediate emergency mobilization to restore a safe climate"
  • 18 hours Senator Elizabeth Warren Promises to Rebuild Russian Economy, Grow China’s Influence and Support Maduro Regime in Venezuela
  • 2 days Iranian tanker spotted off Syrian port despite assurances Tehran would not flout EU sanctions.
  • 5 hours Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 14 mins China, U.S. Hold 'Productive' Trade Talks In Beijing
  • 16 hours Iran in the world market
  • 2 days Green New Landfill Deal
  • 2 days BP Says Some of Its Oil ‘Won’t See the Light of Day’
  • 1 day Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 21 hours How to get barred from visiting the Canadian Senate

Breaking News:

Japanese Minister: Radioactive Fukushima Water Could Be Dumped Into The Pacific

Report: Iranian Tanker Offloads Oil At Syrian Port

Report: Iranian Tanker Offloads Oil At Syrian Port

The now notorious Iranian oil…

Trade War Panic Sends Oil Lower

Trade War Panic Sends Oil Lower

Oil and equity markets slipped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Japanese Minister: Radioactive Fukushima Water Could Be Dumped Into The Pacific

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 10, 2019, 1:30 PM CDT Storage tanks

Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), the operator of the former Fukushima nuclear plant, is running out of storage to keep radioactive water from the 2011 disaster and may have to dump some radioactive water in the Pacific, Japan’s environment minister Yoshiaki Harada said on Tuesday.

Tepco is keeping more than 1 million tons of contaminated water from the 2011 disaster--water that was used to cool the nuclear plant’s core to stave off a meltdown. But the company has said that it will run out of room for the water by 2022.

The Japanese government has yet to come up with an official position on how to proceed with the water disposal/treatment and is awaiting a report from a panel of experts on the best ways to dispose of the radioactive water.

“The only option will be to drain it into the sea and dilute it,” minister Harada said at a news briefing on Tuesday, as carried by Reuters.

Harada did not elaborate on details about how much water could end up in the Pacific, and noted that “The whole of the government will discuss this, but I would like to offer my simple opinion.”

In a separate news briefing, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was quick to specify that Harada’s comments about dumping the Fukushima water into the Pacific was “his personal opinion.”

Last month, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry summoned the diplomat for economic affairs from the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, Tomofumi Nishinaga, to ask for explanation about a reported plan that Japan could discharge water from Fukushima into the Pacific.

Apart from South Korea, a discharge of water into the ocean would anger local Japanese fishermen who have struggled to rebuild their industry after the nuclear disaster in 2011.

A recent estimate from Hiroshi Miyano, the head of the investigative committee on the decommissioning of the Fukushima plant at the Atomic Energy Society of Japan, says that it would take 17 years to send treated radioactive water into the sea.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Mexican Minister Accused Of Unrealistic Oil Output Projections

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Low Solar Panel Prices Spark Surge In Adoption
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com