Japan Criticized As It Starts Releasing Fukushima Water Into The Ocean

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.64 -1.25 -1.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.04 -1.17 -1.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.25 +0.31 +0.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.455 -0.042 -1.68%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.733 -0.036 -1.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.39 -0.76 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 78.64 -1.15 -1.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.733 -0.036 -1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.54 -0.51 -0.60%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.32 -0.48 -0.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.31 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 632 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.49 -1.02 -1.21%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.39 -0.76 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.39 -0.76 -0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.94 -0.87 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 85 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 61.39 -0.75 -1.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 81.04 -0.75 -0.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 79.29 -0.75 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 76.24 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 74.89 -0.75 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 74.89 -0.75 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 75.79 -0.75 -0.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 80.89 -0.75 -0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 74.89 -0.75 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.11 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.37 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.16 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Iraq To Import Natural Gas From Turkmenistan

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount

After posting seven consecutive weekly…

Mongolia Set To Become Key Player In U.S. Rare Earth Strategy

Mongolia Set To Become Key Player In U.S. Rare Earth Strategy

The U.S. and Mongolia have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Japan Criticized As It Starts Releasing Fukushima Water Into The Ocean

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 24, 2023, 6:29 AM CDT

Japan began releasing early on Thursday heavily diluted water from the reactors of the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, drawing renewed criticism from China over its “selfish and irresponsible act.”

“The ocean belongs to all humanity. To forcibly start the ocean discharge is an extremely selfish and irresponsible act in disregard of the global public interest,” China said on Thursday.

“China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it. We have made serious démarches to Japan and asked it to stop this wrongdoing.”

Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), the operator of the nuclear plant that suffered a meltdown in the 2011 disaster, said on Thursday that the water contained up to 63 becquerels of tritium per liter, a unit of radioactivity, below the World Health Organization (WHO) drinking water limit of 10,000 becquerels per liter.

The plan for the water’s disposal – expected to take 30 years – is a highly controversial issue due to concern about the radioactive properties of the wastewater, despite assurances from experts the liquid has been diluted enough to render the wastewater harmless.

There are some 1 million tons of contaminated reactor water that was kept in storage by power utility Tepco for years until the government concluded the only option was to release the water in a controlled manner into the ocean.

Despite the absence of viable options, environmental groups and fishing industry organizations are against the release of the liquid into the sea, even with assurances from scientists that the risk of contamination is low. The water will be diluted to reduce the concentration of radioactive material 40 times.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier this week that its report from last month “concluded that the approach and activities for this discharge are consistent with relevant international safety standards and would have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these assurances, Hong Kong activated on Thursday a ban on seafood imports from a number of Japanese regions.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Export Newcomer Guyana Boosts Its Market Share In Europe

Next Post

Europe's Natural Gas Prices Drop As The Risk Of An Australian LNG Strike Abates

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Oil Production Cuts Are Taking Their Toll On Saudi Arabia’s Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com