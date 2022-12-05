Italy Expects To Raise $4.2 Billion From Windfall Tax And Power Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.58 +2.60 +3.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.31 +2.74 +3.20%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.14 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.859 -0.422 -6.72%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.342 +0.061 +2.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Mars US 3 days 74.88 -1.44 -1.89%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.342 +0.061 +2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 80.25 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Murban 3 days 85.32 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 81.67 -2.31 -2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 370 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 85.38 -1.98 -2.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2051 days 52.09 -0.53 -1.01%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 58.73 -1.24 -2.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 82.13 -1.24 -1.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 80.38 -1.24 -1.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 77.53 -1.24 -1.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 74.23 -1.24 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 74.23 -1.24 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 75.53 -1.24 -1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 84.48 -1.24 -1.45%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 73.83 -1.24 -1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 70.00 -1.25 -1.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 74.06 -1.24 -1.65%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 76.46 -1.24 -1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.46 -1.24 -1.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.98 +0.98 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 13 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 19 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 10 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 14 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Blinken: Moscow Not Interested In Diplomacy

The Environmental Consequence Of Burning Rubber

The Environmental Consequence Of Burning Rubber

New modeling put together by…

The Energy Tech Turning Waves Into Drinking Water

The Energy Tech Turning Waves Into Drinking Water

Desalination is one of the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Italy Expects To Raise $4.2 Billion From Windfall Tax And Power Price Cap

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 05, 2022, 6:00 AM CST

The Italian government expects to raise around $4.2 billion (4 billion euros) from a new windfall tax on energy companies and a price cap on the electricity produced by coal, fuel oil, or renewable power generation, officials at the central bank, Bank of Italy, said on Monday.  

“With these measures the support to households and businesses will be partially funded through additional revenues stemming from those that have benefited from the extraordinary increase in energy prices,” Bank of Italy official Fabrizio Balassone said at a Parliament hearing on the budget measures for the period 2023-2025.  

Next year, Italy plans to impose a one-off windfall tax of 50% on the extra income energy firms have booked as a result of the rise in oil and gas prices. The tax is 50% of the part of 2022 income which is at least 10% higher than the average income reported between 2018 and 2021, in the latest version of the windfall tax plan seen by Reuters.

According to the Bank of Italy, the government will raise $2.74 billion (2.6 billion euros) from the windfall tax, and another $1.48 billion (1.4 billion euros) from a price cap on electricity production from coal, fuel oil, and renewables. The price cap, which will be in place between December 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, is at $190 (180 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh), per EU regulations.

The budget, the first for Italy’s new government led by Giorgia Meloni, looks to impose higher windfall taxes on energy days after the UK also raised its taxes on oil and gas producers operating in the North Sea and expanded the windfall tax to include low-cost electricity generators. 

Last month, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said in the Autumn Statement that the UK is raising the Energy Profits Levy by 10 percentage points to 35% from January 1, 2023, and is extending it to the end of March 2028, from December 31, 2025, as originally planned when the levy was 25%. The government expects the Energy Profits Levy to raise over £40 billion by 2027-28.

The UK government also imposed a temporary 45% Electricity Generator Levy that will be applied to the extraordinary returns being made by electricity generators. 

Last month, Austria also unveiled plans to impose a windfall tax on energy firms, including a tax of up to 40% for oil and gas companies.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia-China Natural Gas Pipeline Hits Major Construction Milestone

Next Post

Blinken: Moscow Not Interested In Diplomacy

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com