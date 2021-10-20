Is The U.S. National Power Grid Ready For Electric Vehicles?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 84.25 +1.29 +1.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 85.88 +0.80 +0.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 5.170 +0.082 +1.61%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 2.592 +0.032 +1.23%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.508 +0.033 +1.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.89 +0.17 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.89 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.36 +0.38 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.48 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 81.17 +1.01 +1.26%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.508 +0.033 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.84 -0.95 -1.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.32 -0.90 -1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.94 +0.29 +0.37%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 84.46 +0.66 +0.79%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.13 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.36 +0.38 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.36 +0.38 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.28 +0.34 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.48 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.45 +0.74 +1.11%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 67.74 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 81.44 +0.75 +0.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 82.84 +0.75 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 80.34 +0.75 +0.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 76.29 +0.75 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 76.29 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 77.19 +0.75 +0.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 80.79 +0.75 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 76.44 +0.75 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.89 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 80.50 +1.00 +1.26%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 74.25 +1.00 +1.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.02 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 77.82 +0.91 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 81.77 +0.91 +1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 81.77 +0.91 +1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 80.50 +1.00 +1.26%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 87.47 +0.97 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Did China cherry-pick the factors that affected the economic slow-down?
  • 3 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 3 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 1 hour Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 3 days U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 3 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 409 days Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.
  • 5 days An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 5 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 5 days Storage of gas cylinders

Breaking News:

Saudis: More Oil From OPEC+ Can’t Solve Global Natural Gas Crisis

Libya's Election Is All About Oil Money

Libya's Election Is All About Oil Money

The looming election in Libya…

Oil Rallies To Fresh Multi-Year Highs

Oil Rallies To Fresh Multi-Year Highs

Oil prices rose early on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Is The U.S. National Power Grid Ready For Electric Vehicles?

By ZeroHedge - Oct 20, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

While electric vehicles are undoubtedly the future, the question of whether or not our power grid is also ready for the "future" has started to surface. Especially in places like New York.

Power outages and appeals from utilities for customers to cut back on usage have been commonplace - not just in California, but also in places like New York, Texas and Louisiana. 

And while the nation stays focused on "the future" of vehicle travel, another bottleneck arises in power generation, a new Washington Post article points out. The grid is going to be "challenged" by the need to deliver power to the cars, the report notes.

Gil Quiniones, head of a state agency called the New York Power Authority, said: “We got to talk about the grid. Otherwise we’ll be caught flat-footed.”

One recent study predicts the country will need to invest $125 billion into the grid to handle the shift to electric vehicles. The current infrastructure bill would account for $5 billion in upgrades. That leaves an enormous gap.

Cars, trucks and busses in New York will use 14 percent of New York’s total output by 2050, the report says. Its the same as "powering a new city of four million people".

Shuli Goodman, executive director of a Linux Foundation project called LF Energy, said: “The grid of the future isn’t going to be a grid at all. It will be more like the Internet.”

Government officials are optimistic about wind and solar, but renewables like wind power are limited in how they can expand and unreliable in their power generation. Wind, for example, makes up just 3% of power generation in New York.

"The rest of New York, the topography doesn’t really lend itself to wind. Up and down the East Coast, it’s more difficult to site wind farms," said Jason Du Terroil, who works for a wind turbine operator.

The Tug Hill Land Trust, a private nonprofit, even objected to some wind power being installed in parts of rural New York. A representative from the group said: “If you’re cutting down trees to put up windmills to fight climate change, it doesn’t make sense to me. It would be a lot easier to swallow if it was a community project, with community benefits.”

But the grid must expand with New York's 70/30 goal, one where 70% of power is carbon free by 2030, in mind. 

And while solar has also been proposed as a solution, especially for cities, not everyone is confident that large corporations and crowded cities won't overwhelm the grid.

“What if Amazon and FedEx and UPS say, ‘We’re going to go electric'. Con Ed is going to be scrambling,” Gil Quiniones, head of the New York Power Authority, said.

“You don’t want everybody charging when it’s 96 degrees at 2 p.m. That’ll crash the system."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Refining Margins Bounce Back To Pre-Crisis Levels

Next Post

Oil Refining Margins Bounce Back To Pre-Crisis Levels

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

 Alt text

A Successful Energy Transition Will Need Oil Demand Destruction
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com