Is China Facing A Gas Shortage?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.26 +0.75 +1.40%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.56 +0.60 +1.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.450 +0.009 +0.37%
Mars US 21 hours 53.86 -0.82 -1.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.50 -0.56 -0.93%
Urals 2 days 54.55 +0.40 +0.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.03 -4.06 -6.76%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.03 -4.06 -6.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Mexican Basket 2 days 45.63 -0.47 -1.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.450 +0.009 +0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.42 -0.21 -0.35%
Murban 2 days 61.39 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.47 -1.20 -2.37%
Basra Light 2 days 64.92 -0.51 -0.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.45 -0.78 -1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Girassol 2 days 58.76 -0.70 -1.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.50 -0.56 -0.93%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.77 +0.95 +2.65%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 37.26 -0.36 -0.96%
Canadian Condensate 63 days 47.51 -0.36 -0.75%
Premium Synthetic 53 days 53.91 -0.36 -0.66%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 50.01 -1.01 -1.98%
Peace Sour 23 hours 47.76 -0.36 -0.75%
Peace Sour 23 hours 47.76 -0.36 -0.75%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 50.76 -0.36 -0.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 55.26 -0.36 -0.65%
Central Alberta 23 hours 48.51 -0.36 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.03 -4.06 -6.76%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Giddings 2 days 43.50 -0.50 -1.14%
ANS West Coast 40 days 63.74 +0.29 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.26 -0.47 -0.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 -0.50 -1.14%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.89 -0.32 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 12 hours Here's your favourite girl, Tom!
  • 3 hours Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 3 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 18 hours Peaceful demonstration in Hong Kong again thwarted by brutality of police
  • 3 hours Clampdown on Chinese capital flight is shutting down their commercial construction in US
  • 11 hours IMO 2020:
  • 2 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 1 day China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 22 mins China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 1 day Civil Unrest Is Erupting All Over The World, But Just Wait Until America Joins The Party...
  • 1 day Australian Hydroelectric Plant Cost Overruns
  • 1 hour Devaluing the Yuan
  • 21 hours Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 1 day Ford Planning Huge North American Charging Network

Breaking News:

Is China Facing A Gas Shortage?

The UK Reaches A Remarkable Renewable Milestone

The UK Reaches A Remarkable Renewable Milestone

Coal’s days are numbered as…

The U.S. Launched A Secret Cyber Attack Against Iran

The U.S. Launched A Secret Cyber Attack Against Iran

The U.S. conducted a secret…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Is China Facing A Gas Shortage?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 22, 2019, 2:30 PM CDT Gas Shortage

The major Chinese oil and gas companies are boosting natural gas supply across the country ahead of the winter heating season, as demand in China continues to grow, although at a slower pace than in previous years.

According to China’s news agency Xinhua, Sinopec and CNOOC will be increasing this winter’s gas supply compared to the volumes they provided in the previous heating season, while China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) will boost natural gas production from major gas fields in the country.  

Sinopec is set to boost its natural gas supply for north China by 15.5 percent to 8.81 billion cubic meters (bcm), while CNOOC will raise its gas supply by 1.5 bcm from last season, to 24.5 bcm.

China is stepping up its coal-to-switch campaign to fight pollution, although it has now adopted a more measured approach to the switching in order to avoid gas shortages and soaring liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.

Gas demand in China continues to rise, but at a weaker rate than in the past few years, due to slowing economic growth. Chinese government estimates show that Chinese natural gas consumption is set to grow by 10 percent this year, compared to 17.5-percent growth last year.  

Related: The End Of The Asian Oil Product Glut

Currently, China is not expected to see significant shortages in its winter gas supply, and Asian LNG spot prices are unlikely to shoot up as much as they did two years ago.

Last week, Asian LNG spot prices rose to an eight-month high with winter demand in the region already emerging, but LNG supply is enough to meet demand and will likely keep a lid on prices, traders told Reuters.

Buyers across Asia have mostly secured their winter LNG purchases, while supply from Australia, Russia, and the U.S. continues to rise, so the recent rally in LNG prices could soon come to an end, traders told Bloomberg this week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Unlikely Oil Region Searches For New Investors

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Alt text

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com