Iranian Oil Exports Decline As Sanctions Talk Intensifies

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.96 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.29 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.97 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.277 -0.238 -6.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.241 +0.040 +1.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.47 +0.22 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.47 +0.22 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.06 -0.96 -1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.80 +0.76 +0.85%
Chart Mars US 3 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.241 +0.040 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 87.80 +1.29 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 4 days 88.29 +1.05 +1.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 87.42 -0.49 -0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 707 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 87.37 -0.36 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 87.06 -0.96 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.06 -0.96 -1.09%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.67 -0.92 -1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.80 +0.76 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 160 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 55.26 -1.95 -3.41%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.66 -1.95 -2.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 80.91 -1.95 -2.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 72.21 -1.95 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 68.51 -1.95 -2.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 68.51 -1.95 -2.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 70.36 -1.95 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 76.91 -1.95 -2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 68.51 -1.95 -2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.47 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.99 -1.95 -2.47%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.74 -1.95 -2.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.04 -1.95 -2.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 76.99 -1.95 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.99 -1.95 -2.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.00 +2.00 +2.60%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 72.75 +2.00 +2.83%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.16 +2.02 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Wasting money down under
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

American Refiners To Lower Utilization Rates As Gasoline Demand Cools

New Tech Hubs Pave The Way for U.S. Leadership In Green Innovation

New Tech Hubs Pave The Way for U.S. Leadership In Green Innovation

President Biden announced 31 regional…

Biden's Wind Revolution Faces Setback As Major Projects Halted

Biden's Wind Revolution Faces Setback As Major Projects Halted

Orsted A/S, a major offshore…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iranian Oil Exports Decline As Sanctions Talk Intensifies

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 06, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

Iranian oil exports have declined for the second consecutive month in October, with the country loading 1.43 million barrels per day of crude and condensate, Bloomberg reports, citing TankerTrackers.com data. The volume loaded for export in October was 194,000 bpd lower than September and reportedly the lowest export-loading volume since July. 

Accurately tracking Iran’s crude exports is rendered difficult due to attempts to stymie ship transponders, forcing TankerTankers to rely on satellite imagery to fill in the gaps. 

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would expand sanctions on entities helping facilitate Iran’s sanctions busting. The SHIP bill (Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum) would sanction foreign ports and refineries processing Iranian petroleum illicitly exported. The bill requires passage by the Senate and presidential signing to become law. Talk of more sanctions against Iran has surfaced in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, despite Tehran’s denials that it was involved in any way in the event, which has since led to a highly aggressive Israeli response in Gaza. Israel has likewise said there was no evidence of Iran’s involvement in the planning of that attack. U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham has called for the bombing of Iranian refineries in response to the Hamas-Israel conflict, while presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has called for an escalation of the conflict with Iran. Any such actions would send oil prices soaring, and are largely believed to be campaign stunts. 

The Biden administration’s move earlier this year to release $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets in a prisoner swap deal has come under increasing scrutiny since the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel conflict. 

While the likelihood of more sanctions rises, the market has refrained from panic due to OPEC+ output cuts that put global spare production capacity at around 5 million barrels. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ex EU Climate Chief Drops Key Green Pledge Ahead Of Dutch Election

Next Post

American Refiners To Lower Utilization Rates As Gasoline Demand Cools

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?

 Alt text

Oil And Gas Still Drawing In Investors Despite Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com