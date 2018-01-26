Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”

|WTI Crude •11 mins
|66.13
|+0.62
|+0.95%
|Brent Crude •11 mins
|70.09
|+0.12
|+0.17%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|3.177
|+0.078
|+2.52%
|Mars US •22 hours
|64.61
|-0.60
|-0.92%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|68.46
|+0.85
|+1.26%
|Urals •2 days
|68.76
|+1.33
|+1.97%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|68.37
|-1.44
|-2.06%
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|68.37
|-1.44
|-2.06%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|70.86
|+0.73
|+1.04%
|Mexican Basket • 2 days
|59.70
|+0.12
|+0.20%
|Natural Gas • 10 mins
|3.177
|+0.078
|+2.52%
|Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •2 days
|67.73
|+1.25
|+1.88%
|Murban •2 days
|70.88
|+1.20
|+1.72%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|67.51
|+0.70
|+1.05%
|Basra Light •2 days
|65.36
|-0.36
|-0.55%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|71.14
|+0.71
|+1.01%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|70.86
|+0.73
|+1.04%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|70.86
|+0.73
|+1.04%
|Girassol • 2 days
|70.51
|+0.83
|+1.19%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|68.46
|+0.85
|+1.26%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •16 mins
|39.34
|+0.83
|+2.16%
|Western Canadian Select •105 days
|40.40
|+0.51
|+1.28%
|Canadian Condensate •105 days
|54.05
|+0.85
|+1.60%
|Premium Synthetic •105 days
|56.80
|+0.46
|+0.82%
|Sweet Crude •105 days
|51.45
|+0.75
|+1.48%
|Peace Sour •105 days
|48.05
|+0.65
|+1.37%
|Peace Sour • 105 days
|48.05
|+0.65
|+1.37%
|Light Sour Blend • 105 days
|52.50
|+0.66
|+1.27%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 105 days
|56.65
|+0.45
|+0.80%
|Central Alberta • 105 days
|50.15
|+1.11
|+2.26%
|Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|68.37
|-1.44
|-2.06%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|62.00
|-0.25
|-0.40%
|Giddings •2 days
|55.75
|-0.25
|-0.45%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|70.85
|+1.07
|+1.53%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|59.46
|-0.10
|-0.17%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|63.41
|-0.10
|-0.16%
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|63.41
|-0.10
|-0.16%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|61.96
|-0.10
|-0.16%
|Kansas Common • 3 days
|55.75
|+1.00
|+1.83%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|73.27
|-0.10
|-0.14%
|Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices
It has become accepted wisdom…
The Saudi oil minister snapped…
The Iranian nuclear deal that Tehran and the world powers signed in 2015 and that led to the lifting of restrictions on Iran’s crude oil exports is “absolutely not renegotiable”, a senior Iranian lawmaker told the local Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Friday.
Valiollah Nanvakenari, a member of the national security and foreign policy committee at Iran’s Parliament, called upon all parties in the nuclear deal to stay committed to the agreement instead of trying to renegotiate it, IRNA reports.
The deal that lifted some of the international sanctions on Iran—including those on its crude oil exports to the global market—was signed by Tehran and the U.S., the UK, Russia, France, China, and Germany.
The UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have confirmed that Iran complies with its obligations under the deal, the Iranian lawmaker told IRNA.
Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump—who must waive sanctions on Iran every three months as per authority given to the U.S. President by U.S. law—waived the application of nuclear sanctions, but warned that this could be the last such waiver.
Related: U.S. Rig Count Rises As Oil Holds Firm
“Today, I am waiving the application of certain nuclear sanctions, but only in order to secure our European allies’ agreement to fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal. This is a last chance. In the absence of such an agreement, the United States will not again waive sanctions in order to stay in the Iran nuclear deal. And if at any time I judge that such an agreement is not within reach, I will withdraw from the deal immediately,” President Trump said.
The oil market had been apprehensive of the U.S. President’s decision, and many analysts had expected him not to waive the sanctions. The heightened U.S.-Iran tension in recent months and the possibility of more sanctions on Iran has been one of the primary geopolitical concerns that returned to influence a tighter oil market and push oil prices up.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…