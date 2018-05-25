Iran Demands Oil, Bank Guarantees From The EU By End-May

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 67.88 -2.83 -4.00%
Brent Crude 3 hours 76.47 -2.36 -2.99%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.963 -0.008 -0.27%
Mars US 3 hours 69.13 -2.83 -3.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.62 +0.19 +0.25%
Urals 20 hours 73.40 -2.40 -3.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.93 -0.46 -0.69%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.963 -0.008 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 20 hours 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 70.56 -2.69 -3.67%
Basra Light 20 hours 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 74.96 -2.72 -3.50%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Girassol 20 hours 75.66 -2.75 -3.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.62 +0.19 +0.25%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 46.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 51.21 -2.38 -4.44%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.71 -1.13 -1.62%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.81 -1.13 -1.57%
Sweet Crude 2 days 63.46 -1.13 -1.75%
Peace Sour 2 days 60.71 -1.13 -1.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 60.71 -1.13 -1.83%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.96 -1.13 -1.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.21 -1.13 -1.63%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.46 -1.13 -1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 64.25 -3.00 -4.46%
Giddings 20 hours 58.00 -3.00 -4.92%
ANS West Coast 3 days 78.15 -0.63 -0.80%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 61.83 -2.83 -4.38%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.78 -2.83 -4.12%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.78 -2.83 -4.12%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 64.33 -2.83 -4.21%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 -1.00 -1.61%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.97 -1.13 -1.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Holiday weekend: Gas Prices Surge
  • 7 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 18 hours Democrats Urge Trump to ‘Stand Up to OPEC’ Amid Rising Oil Prices
  • 6 hours Several US News Sites Block EU Readers After Missing GDPR Deadline
  • 7 hours How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 11 hours Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 23 hours High Oil Prices Becoming Herd Mentality
  • 18 hours Expected:Trump Cancels Summit With North Korea Scheduled For Next Month
  • 19 hours How Lousy Shale Oil Economics Will Pull Down The U.S. Economy
  • 10 hours Trump announces more sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro Win
  • 10 hours $5 per gallon in Manhattan
  • 23 hours Water-Based Battery Claims Exceptional Scalability
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 8 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 18 hours VW Just Ordered $48 Billion in Electric Car Batteries. That's About What Tesla Is Worth Right Now
  • 21 hours Russia/Germany Pipeline Really A Security Threat for US?

Breaking News:

Putin: Russia Could Consider Liberalizing Gas Exports

Washington Threatens Sanctions For Nord Stream 2

Washington Threatens Sanctions For Nord Stream 2

A senior State Department official…

Fire Risk Slows Down Battery Boom

Fire Risk Slows Down Battery Boom

This risk of fire is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Demands Oil, Bank Guarantees From The EU By End-May

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 25, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Putin Khamenei

As the European Union (EU) is trying to salvage the Iran nuclear deal after the U.S. walked out of it, Tehran now wants Europe to submit a package of oil and bank guarantees to Tehran by the end of the month, according to a senior Iranian official.

Top diplomats from China, Russia, France, Germany, and the UK are meeting with Iranian counterparts in Vienna today to discuss the fate of the nuclear deal.

“The meeting will offer an opportunity to review the implications of the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and discuss the way forward to ensure the continued implementation of the deal in all its aspects,” the EU said ahead of the deal.

Before today’s talks, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei issued five demands to the EU—including Europe guaranteeing Iran’s oil will be completely sold—that European leaders could find quite difficult to meet.

“Iran will resume halted nuclear activities if Europe fails to provide guarantees,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, a week after the EU said that it would act to protect the interests of EU companies investing in Iran as part of the European bloc’s continued commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

One of Iran’s demands to the EU is that “Europe must guarantee that Iran’s oil will be completely sold. If the US can damage the sale of our oil, we must be able to sell as much oil as we want. Europeans must guarantee that they compensate for the loss, and that they buy Iran’s oil.”

Speaking to reporters in Vienna on Friday, the Iranian official said:

“We expect the (economic) package to be given to us by the end of May.”

Related: Oil Prices Fall Despite Iran, Venezuela, Libyan Supply Outages

“I’m sorry to say that we haven’t (seen) the Plan B yet. The Plan B has just started to be figured out,” Reuters quoted the official as saying.

Iran wants the EU economic package to ensure that Iranian oil exports will not be stopped and that Iran will continue to have access to the Brussels-based Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system that banks use to verify international transactions.

“There’s going to be a lot of discussions about SWIFT,” Ellie Geranmayeh, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told Bloomberg on Friday. “SWIFT is critical,” Geranmayeh added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

ISIS Attack On Kirkuk Lines Leaves Iraqi Cities Without Power

Next Post

Putin: Russia Could Consider Liberalizing Gas Exports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com