International Drilling Rebound Helps SLB Beat Earnings Estimates

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 89.97 +0.60 +0.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.04 +0.66 +0.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.74 +0.96 +1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.884 -0.073 -2.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.382 +0.020 +0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.57 -0.09 -0.10%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 87.82 +1.05 +1.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.382 +0.020 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.69 -1.46 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.11 -0.92 -0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 92.99 +3.02 +3.36%
Graph down Basra Light 689 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 93.66 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.57 -0.09 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.57 -0.09 -0.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.30 -0.15 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 142 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 63.87 +1.10 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 90.52 +1.10 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 88.77 +1.10 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 84.32 +1.10 +1.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 80.87 +1.10 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 80.87 +1.10 +1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 83.67 +1.10 +1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 89.67 +1.10 +1.24%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 81.82 +1.10 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 79.60 +1.05 +1.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 93.07 +0.93 +1.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.95 +1.05 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.75 +0.75 +0.88%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 77.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 92.61 +0.50 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 19 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 20 hours Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Global Natural Gas Supply Needs $7 Trillion Investment To Meet Demand

Central Bank Influence In Question As Gold Price Predictions Unwravel

Central Bank Influence In Question As Gold Price Predictions Unwravel

Gold prices have significantly deviated…

JPMorgan CEO Dimon: World Is Facing Most Dangerous Time In Decades

JPMorgan CEO Dimon: World Is Facing Most Dangerous Time In Decades

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

International Drilling Rebound Helps SLB Beat Earnings Estimates

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 20, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Oilfield services giant SLB (NYSE: SLB) reported on Friday higher-than-expected earnings for the third quarter as global drilling demand further strengthened amid what the world’s biggest oilfield services provider described as an ongoing “multiyear growth cycle”.

SLB posted a net income of $1.12 billion for the third quarter, up by 9% sequentially and up by 24% year-on-year. Earnings per share excluding charges and credits came in at $0.78, slightly higher than the analyst consensus of $0.77 EPS compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

SLB, which is a leader in the global drilling market, reported stronger, double-digit, growth in its international revenues compared to a single-digit increase in North American revenues.

“Compared to the same quarter a year ago, international revenue grew 12%, outpacing North America, which increased 6%,” SLB’s chief executive officer Olivier Le Peuch said, commenting on the Q3 results.

Compared to the second quarter of this year, SLB’s global revenue rose by 3%, thanks to higher drilling activity in the Middle East and Asia.

“Our strong quarterly performance was propelled by broad-based growth across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Kuwait, and Oman,” Le Peuch said.

In North America, revenues for SLB declined in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, down by 6% to $1.64 billion, due to reduced drilling activity onshore and in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Offshore revenue declined as a result of lower subsea sales and decreased drilling activity.

Looking ahead, Le Peuch said that “The oil and gas industry continues to benefit from a multiyear growth cycle that has shifted to the international and offshore markets where we are the clear leader.”

Upstream spending is accelerating with operators investing in more gas production and long-cycle developments, production capacity expansions, and exploration and appraisal, he added.

“The long-term nature of these global investments underscores the breadth, durability, and resilience of this cycle, and we expect these market dynamics to continue to drive profitable growth in the years ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Expected To Reject Russian Demand To Pay For Oil In Chinese Yuan

Next Post

Global Natural Gas Supply Needs $7 Trillion Investment To Meet Demand

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

 Alt text

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com