India’s Top Utility Plans $9.6 Billion Renewables and Coal Expansion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.64 +0.86 +1.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.86 +0.46 +0.56%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.68 -0.56 -0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.082 +0.028 +1.36%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.246 +0.018 +0.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 79.80 -0.50 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.80 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.15 +0.86 +1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.19 +1.19 +1.43%
Chart Mars US 88 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.246 +0.018 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.26 +1.57 +1.95%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.75 +1.80 +2.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.96 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph down Basra Light 791 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.00 +0.93 +1.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.15 +0.86 +1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.15 +0.86 +1.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.94 +0.92 +1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.19 +1.19 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 244 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 mins 57.78 -1.23 -2.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 78.93 -1.23 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.18 -1.23 -1.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 mins 67.38 -1.23 -1.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 mins 62.68 -1.23 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 62.68 -1.23 -1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 66.78 -1.23 -1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 68.28 -1.23 -1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 63.28 -1.23 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 79.80 -0.50 -0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.26 -1.23 -1.65%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.01 -1.23 -1.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.72 +1.93 +2.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 71.56 -1.23 -1.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 73.26 -1.23 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.26 -1.23 -1.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.25 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.43 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 12 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

India’s Top Utility Plans $9.6 Billion Renewables and Coal Expansion

Bitcoin’s Disinflationary Path Hits Another Milestone

Bitcoin’s Disinflationary Path Hits Another Milestone

The upcoming fourth Bitcoin halving…

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

Asian refiners expected hefty cuts…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Top Utility Plans $9.6 Billion Renewables and Coal Expansion

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 30, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

India’s state power giant NTPC Ltd, the largest power generator in the country, plans to boost its green energy projects with green hydrogen and renewable power capacity, but it’s also investing in new coal-fired electricity.

NTPC said on Tuesday that its unit NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of the state of Maharashtra to develop green hydrogen, green ammonia, and green methanol of up to 1 million ton capacity per year, pumped hydro projects of 2 gigawatts (GW), and renewables projects with or without storage up to 5 GW in the state.    

These projects are part of Maharashtra state’s ‘Green Investment Plan’ over the next five years and envisage a potential investment of the equivalent of $9.6 billion, NTPC said.

India’s largest utility said it was on track to build up renewable energy capacity of 60 GW by 2032.  

But at the same time, NTPC is also pursuing new coal-fired capacity and plans 16.8 GW of new coal plants in the country in the next three years, the company’s Finance Director Jaikumar Srinivasan told reporters on an earnings call Tuesday, as carried by Bloomberg.

The new coal fleet will add to 10 GW of coal plants already under construction and will boost NTPC’s coal capacity by around 45% from its current installed coal capacity.

The coal and renewables energy plans of India’s biggest utility underscore the country’s dilemma in looking to reduce emissions and at the same time, meet growing power demand and peak loads.

Coal still generates around 70% of India’s electricity.

Last month, the country’s power minister said that India would raise the size of its thermal power fleet to meet an increased demand for electricity.

India said it would add another 88 GW of new power capacity by early 2032—63% more than India’s plan that it published just seven months ago. And most of that will be coal-fired power, with gas-fired electricity generation unavailable to India due to the high cost of natural gas.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Offshore Wind Industry Says Germany Must Act to Boost Capacity

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com