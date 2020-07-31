India’s Top Refiner: Oil Processing Won’t Be Back To Pre-Crisis Levels Soon

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.42 +0.50 +1.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 43.30 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.804 -0.025 -1.37%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 40.52 -1.35 -3.22%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph up Urals 2 days 43.40 +0.75 +1.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.45 -1.08 -2.54%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.45 -1.08 -2.54%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.94 -0.88 -2.33%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.804 -0.025 -1.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 42.99 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Murban 4 days 43.38 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 42.91 +0.48 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 45.47 -0.52 -1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 42.80 +0.70 +1.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.00 +0.82 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 28.40 -1.21 -4.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.92 -1.35 -4.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 38.92 -1.35 -3.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.32 -1.35 -3.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.67 -1.35 -3.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.92 -1.35 -3.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 38.57 -1.35 -3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.45 -1.08 -2.54%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.50 -1.25 -3.31%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 30.25 -1.25 -3.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 42.46 +0.33 +0.78%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 33.87 -1.35 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 37.82 -1.35 -3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.82 -1.35 -3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.50 -1.25 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 -1.25 -3.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.66 -1.35 -2.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 11 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 15 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 56 mins Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 17 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 21 hours Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 43 mins Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 6 hours Mask Disposal
  • 2 hours The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 21 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 3 days NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.

Breaking News:

India’s Top Refiner: Oil Processing Won’t Be Back To Pre-Crisis Levels Soon

Oil Market Contango Returns In A Sign Of New Glut

Oil Market Contango Returns In A Sign Of New Glut

Sluggish oil demand recovery with…

A Brutal Earnings Season

A Brutal Earnings Season

Earnings season has begun in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Top Refiner: Oil Processing Won’t Be Back To Pre-Crisis Levels Soon

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 31, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country’s biggest refiner and fuel retailer, doesn’t expect its capacity utilization to return to pre-pandemic levels in the near future, IOC’s chairman S.M. Vaidya told reporters on Friday.

IOC had been gradually boosting its refinery capacity utilization since May, but utilization has been down in recent weeks as many states in India re-imposed localized lockdowns, after the nationwide lockdown in April-May, following a surge in COVID-19 cases.  

IOC’s capacity utilization has dropped to 75 percent these days, from around 93 percent in the first week of July, Indian media quoted the company as saying alongside its results for the first quarter of its 2020-2021 financial year.

In May, India’s fuel demand picked up pace from the April lows, and IOC began to gradually boost operations across its refineries, aiming to raise utilization to 80 percent by the end of May, compared to 45 percent in early April.   

At the end of June, Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that fuel demand in India was set to rebound to pre-crisis levels by the end of September.

Yet, India’s crude oil imports slumped in June to their lowest levels since 2011, with oil refiners buying less crude because of maintenance and weaker demand, according to data from industry sources reported by Reuters.

Indian refiners are now cutting processing rates because fuel demand – up from the lows in April and May – has slowed this month as fuel prices are higher and parts of India are again under local lockdowns, while the monsoon rain season is also stalling economic activity and transport, officials at refineries told Reuters this week.

Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden said on the supermajor’s earnings call on Thursday that India is the worst-performing market in terms of demand, while China continues to be resilient.

“The worst-performing market is India, 45% down. So, we are dealing with a very wide tapestry of market recovery archetypes,” van Beurden said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron Books Worst Loss Since 1989 As Oil Prices Crashed

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies

Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies
Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com