India’s Russian Coal Imports Set To Stutter

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.58 -4.91 -5.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.86 -4.60 -5.09%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.47 -3.80 -4.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.881 -0.208 -2.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.362 -0.154 -6.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.362 -0.154 -6.12%

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.79 -2.16 -2.35%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.48 -0.89 -0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.80 +1.24 +1.45%
Graph down Basra Light 297 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 90.79 +1.74 +1.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.32 +1.09 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.71 +0.60 +1.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.24 +0.55 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 85.64 +0.55 +0.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 83.89 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 81.04 +0.55 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 79.04 +0.55 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 87.99 +0.55 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 77.34 +0.55 +0.72%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

All Charts
Breaking News:

India’s Russian Coal Imports Set To Stutter

China Remains Supportive Of Kazakhstan As Russia Ramps Up Rhetoric

Key Takeaways From The EU's State Of The Union Address

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 23, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT

As Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine falters against a counteroffensive, war chest revenues from fossil fuels may take another hit as India’s imports of Russian thermal coal look set to fall for the first time in four months. 

In a note to clients cited by Reuters, Coalmint now says it expects India’s September imports of Russian thermal coal to drop by 30% from the previous month to 1.4 million tonnes. 

A second consultancy, DBX Commodities, told Reuters that Indian shipments of power generation fuel should drop from 1.9 million tonnes in August to 1.5 million tons in September. 

In June, India’s imports of thermal coal from Russia hit an all-time high, and in July, Russia earned status as the third-largest supplier of coal to India.

On Wednesday, Reuters cited an unnamed Indian source as saying that India has imported some $2.4 billion worth of Russian coal since the invasion of Ukraine in late February, representing a value four times higher than the same period of 2021.

It is a challenging time for more losses to the war chest, which is heavily funded by fossil fuels and very dependent on sales to India and China.

The new estimations of India’s reduced coal imports from Russia come just over two months away from the implementation of a European Union ban on Russian seaborne crude oil and a planned price cap on Russian oil by the G7.

With the recent defeat in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, where Russian troops were pushed back and lost large swathes of territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now under severe pressure to maintain the upper hand. So far, this has resulted in the first call for troop mobilization since World War II, leading to mass protests and arrests in Russia, while conscription-age men attempt to flee the country in droves. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Poland Now Has Enough Natural Gas And Coal Supply For Winter

