India’s New Oil Minister To Focus On Boosting Production

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.21 +0.27 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.32 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.671 -0.017 -0.46%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.121 +0.000 +0.01%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.261 +0.006 +0.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 -1.35 -1.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 -1.35 -1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.58 -2.36 -3.11%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 70.99 +0.84 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.261 +0.006 +0.27%

Graph down Marine 9 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 9 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 9 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 9 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 9 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 9 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 9 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.58 -2.36 -3.11%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.33 +0.89 +1.55%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 24 hours 58.70 -1.17 -1.95%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 24 hours 71.20 -1.17 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 24 hours 72.60 -1.17 -1.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 24 hours 68.80 -1.17 -1.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 24 hours 66.45 -1.17 -1.73%
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 66.45 -1.17 -1.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 68.95 -1.17 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 70.70 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 66.80 -1.17 -1.72%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.97 -1.35 -1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.25 -0.50 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 63.00 -0.50 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 75.23 -1.60 -2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 66.89 -0.43 -0.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 70.84 -0.43 -0.60%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.84 -0.43 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.25 -0.50 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 -1.00 -1.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.29 -1.17 -1.51%

India's New Oil Minister To Focus On Boosting Production

The Plastics Sector Is Suffering As Oil Prices Rise

Oil And Gas Rig Count Jumps As Oil Nears 3-Year High

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

India’s New Oil Minister To Focus On Boosting Production

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 08, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

India’s newly appointed Petroleum Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, plans to boost domestic production of oil and gas and increase the role of natural gas in the country’s energy mix as India works toward a $5-trillion economy.

Puri, who takes over Dharmendra Pradhan, said in a statement carried by Business Standard: “As we transform towards a $5-trillion economy, energy availability and consumption will be of paramount importance. My focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude and natural gas.”

The new Petroleum Minister also vowed to increase natural gas’ share in the energy mix to 15 percent by 2030 as he works “towards development of a natural gas-based economy”.

Since 2015, India’s domestic crude oil production has fallen from 35.5 million tons to just over 29 million tons in 2020-2021 due to ageing oilfields and, more recently, the pandemic lockdown.

India is struggling with record-high prices. High crude oil prices have resulted in an over 19-percent increase in petrol prices and a 21-percent increase in diesel prices since the beginning of the year, making the current OPEC+ deadlock of extreme significance for India, Indian Express reported.

Prices at the pump are painful for residents of India, who did not benefit from low international crude oil prices last year due to high excise duties on petrol and diesel levied by the government, according to Indian media reports, which note that India has the highest fuel taxes in the world.

Adding more natural gas to the mix and reducing India’s dependence on imports will be key to turning this $2.89-trillion economy (pre-COVID) into a $5-trillion economy.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

$70 Oil Isn’t Enough To Stabilize Iraq Right Now: Moody’s

