India Will Not Lift Windfall Tax On Oil Firms Until Crude Drops By $40

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.5 +2.08 +1.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.8 +0.25 +0.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 114.0 +2.62 +2.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.838 +0.108 +1.88%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 3.688 0.000 0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 104.7 +3.92 +3.89%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.688 0.000 0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 5 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 217 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 5 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 84.29 -4.23 -4.78%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 91.66 -4.02 -4.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 107.9 -4.02 -3.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 106.2 -4.02 -3.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 104.1 -4.02 -3.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 103.3 -4.02 -3.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 106.9 -4.02 -3.63%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 101.5 -4.02 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 113.1 -3.74 -3.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 98.75 +2.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 116.4 +1.67 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 37 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 hours Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

The Netherlands Calls On Large Energy Users To Reduce Consumption

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC)…

Oil Climbs Higher As Nuclear Talks Crumble In Qatar

Oil Climbs Higher As Nuclear Talks Crumble In Qatar

Indirect talks held in Qatar…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India Will Not Lift Windfall Tax On Oil Firms Until Crude Drops By $40

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 04, 2022, 5:30 PM CDT

India’s windfall tax on oil companies and refiners, introduced last week, could stay for a very long time, as the government plans to withdraw it only when oil prices drop by $40 per barrel from current levels, Indian Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told Reuters on Monday.

India last week introduced a windfall tax on oil producers and refiners who are exporting more due to the high international price of crude oil and refined products. What’s more, fuel exporters will be required to sell at least some of their product domestically. The new taxes will serve as an incentive to keep more product at home and export less—a reality that will further tighten international markets for oil and oil products.

“As exports are becoming highly remunerative, it has been seen that certain refiners are drying out their pumps in the domestic market,” a government-issued statement read.

The windfall tax took effect on July 1 and could be in effect for a very long time, considering that India says it will terminate the windfall tax only when international crude oil prices fall by $40 per barrel from current levels.

Early on Monday, Brent Crude was trading at over $113 per barrel, up by 1.32% on the day.

Related: India's Top Refiner Sees Oil Staying Above $100 This Year

Speaking to Reuters, the Revenue Secretary Bajaj said today that “The taxation would be reviewed every 15 days.”

“If crude prices fall, then windfall gains will cease and windfall taxes would also be removed,” Bajaj added, noting that the government expects windfall gains for oil firms would evaporate once the price of oil slumps by $40 a barrel from current levels.

India’s imports of Russian crude have soared in recent weeks as its refiners take advantage of the steep discounts at which Russian grades sell relative to Brent. Many refiners have also boosted their fuel exports to take advantage of the high refining margins globally amid a fuel crunch in many regions.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany Considers Allowing Bailouts For Energy Firms

Next Post

Venezuela’s Largest Oil Refinery Halts Production Amid Blackout

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership

 Alt text

Why $5 Gasoline Won’t Cause A Recession
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com