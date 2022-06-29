India Sets Sights On Deepwater Basin In Oil Exploration Push

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 109.7 -2.08 -1.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 116.1 -1.87 -1.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 119.2 -1.38 -1.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.498 -0.072 -1.10%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 3.824 -0.111 -2.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +2.67 +2.32%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 106.2 +1.74 +1.67%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 3.824 -0.111 -2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 113.0 +3.08 +2.80%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.1 +2.80 +2.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 111.2 +2.43 +2.23%
Graph down Basra Light 212 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 120.1 +2.35 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 119.2 +1.84 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +2.67 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 97.66 +2.19 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 113.9 +2.19 +1.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 112.2 +2.19 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 110.1 +2.19 +2.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 107.2 +2.19 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 107.2 +2.19 +2.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 109.3 +2.19 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 112.9 +2.19 +1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 107.5 +2.19 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 102.0 +4.25 +4.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 116.4 +2.11 +1.85%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 106.8 +7.49 +7.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.0 +2.25 +2.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 120.5 +2.49 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 5 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 6 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 5 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 332 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

UAE, Saudi Arabia Pumping Oil Near Limits: Macron

UAE, Saudi Arabia Pumping Oil Near Limits: Macron

The UAE and Saudi Arabia's…

The EV Revolution Is Transforming Rental Companies

The EV Revolution Is Transforming Rental Companies

Increasing demand for electric vehicles…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India Sets Sights On Deepwater Basin In Oil Exploration Push

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 29, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT

The Indian government has plans to finance a deepwater oil exploration campaign to be led by ONGC as it seeks to boost local oil production amid strong demand and rising international prices.

The Economic Times cited unnamed sources familiar with the plans that the state-owned energy major would begin drilling in the Andaman basin after the monsoon was over and was currently in talks with Exxon and Shell to take them on as partners.

The plan involves drilling three to four wells in the Andaman Sea, with the drilling funded by the Indian government. The supermajors’ involvement will be as third-party assessors of the resource potential of the site since they have the deepwater experience required for the job.

ONGC has the rights to two blocks in the Andaman Sea’s deepwater sector and another one in shallower waters.

India relies on crude oil imports for more than 80 percent of its consumption. Domestic production, meanwhile, has been on a decline for the past four years, reaching the lowest in almost three decades in the latest financial year, which ended this May.

In the meantime, India is boosting its imports of cheap Russian oil. Since April, these have risen 50-fold, now accounting for a tenth of India’s total crude imports and sparking worry that India is acting as a “back door” for Russian crude into Europe through its refined product exports.

Because of its appetite for cheap crude, India drew the pointed attention of the U.S., which is seeking to stifle Russian oil exports but in such a way as to not push oil prices even higher.

This week, the U.S. and the other six members of G7 discussed an oil price cap for Russian crude with India and China, with one unnamed source saying the discussions were “positive”.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell Warns Of Prelude LNG Disruptions

Next Post

Germany’s Energy Crisis Could Worsen Amid Low Wind Power Output

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com