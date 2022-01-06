IEA Will Soon Free All Its Energy Data

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 45 mins 79.46 +1.61 +2.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 81.97 +1.17 +1.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins 3.812 -0.070 -1.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 46 mins 2.478 +0.032 +1.29%
Graph up Gasoline 45 mins 2.304 +0.012 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 81.01 +3.16 +4.06%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 2.304 +0.012 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.44 +0.93 +1.20%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.74 +0.75 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.83 +1.69 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 38 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.51 +1.44 +1.78%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.79 +1.19 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.94 +0.40 +0.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 65.75 +0.91 +1.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 76.85 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.25 +0.86 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 75.25 +0.76 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 74.85 +1.36 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 76.60 +1.11 +1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 71.85 +0.86 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 81.50 +1.15 +1.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.34 +0.86 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

IEA Will Soon Free All Its Energy Data

Oil Tops $80 After OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Ease Cuts

Oil Tops $80 After OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Ease Cuts

Oil prices rose by 1%…

2022 Could Be A Great Year For OPEC+ Producers

2022 Could Be A Great Year For OPEC+ Producers

OPEC+ has emerged from the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA Will Soon Free All Its Energy Data

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 06, 2022, 4:30 PM CST

If you’ve unlocked some recent International Energy Agency (IEA) data for a few thousand dollars, it could be the last time you are required to do so. The IEA is suggesting that it could make all its data and analyses free and available to all, Quantum Commodity Intelligence reported on Thursday.

The move will support data transparency, particularly concerning the climate, at a time when the world is increasingly shifting toward green goals. The move comes as the IEA received criticism last year from academics that hiding data behind steep paywalls could impede the free exchange of climate-related data. Free IEA data could further benefit scientific research.

The IEA is currently funded by member countries, including the United States, Japan, and some European countries, but subscriptions support a quarter of its $8.1 million budget. To make up for the revenue lost from subscriptions, IEA members would need to increase their contribution to the IEA. Private contributors could also pitch in to make up for the shortfall.

The move, proposed by the IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol, still must receive the approval of member countries at the next ministerial meeting, which will be held during the first week of February.

"I am hopeful that we may be able to find a creative solution with the support of several members and large philanthropists that could permit us to make it a public good, in the interests of boosting market transparency and promoting good energy/climate decision making," Birol said at the end of December.

Critics of the IEA paywall policy argue that since the IEA is funded through public money by member countries, the data should also be made free to the public.

The IEA does provide some datasets for free to the public, but much of its data—including climate-related data—is hidden behind costly paywalls.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Qatar To Boost Public Spending On The Back Of Higher Oil And Gas Revenues

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant

Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant
Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand
Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023

Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023
Libya Declares Force Majeure On Crude Oil Exports

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Crude Oil Exports


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

 Alt text

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

 Alt text

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com