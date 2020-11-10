IEA: Renewables To Grow 7% In 2020

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.52 +0.16 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 43.61 +1.21 +2.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.943 -0.006 -0.20%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 41.51 +0.97 +2.39%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.97 +0.75 +1.91%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.46 +2.63 +7.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.943 -0.006 -0.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 42.40 +1.86 +4.59%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 42.89 +2.11 +5.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 40.37 +0.47 +1.18%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 45.16 +0.99 +2.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 41.92 +0.38 +0.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 44.03 +0.72 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.97 +0.75 +1.91%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 53 days 30.08 +0.87 +2.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 30.69 +2.95 +10.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.29 +3.15 +8.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 40.69 +3.15 +8.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 35.79 +2.90 +8.82%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 35.44 +3.00 +9.25%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 35.44 +3.00 +9.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 36.24 +2.80 +8.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 36.29 +2.85 +8.52%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 35.24 +2.90 +8.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 37.75 +1.00 +2.72%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 38.27 -1.38 -3.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 35.31 +1.07 +3.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.26 +1.07 +2.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.26 +1.07 +2.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 37.75 +1.00 +2.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +3.00 +10.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.57 +3.15 +7.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 15 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 hours You Guys Blew It
  • 1 day Renewables deprogramming

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Tick Up With Inventory Draws Across The Board

World’s Largest Copper Miner Is Taking A Shot At Lithium

World’s Largest Copper Miner Is Taking A Shot At Lithium

Chile’s state-owned Codelco, the world’s…

M&A Heats Up In Canadian Oil Patch

M&A Heats Up In Canadian Oil Patch

Just like the U.S. shale…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA: Renewables To Grow 7% In 2020

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 10, 2020, 9:30 AM CST

Renewable power generation capacity will increase by 7 percent this year despite a 5-percent forecast decline in global energy demand, the International Energy Agency said in its Renewables 2020 report.

The agency also said the use of biofuels in industrial activity and transportation will decline this year, but the increase in renewables use will be strong enough to offset it, with the net increase in renewable energy demand seen at 1 percent.

Unsurprisingly, investor appetite for exposure to renewable energy is also growing, the IEA noted in its report.

“From January to October 2020, auctioned renewable capacity was 15% higher than for the same period last year, a new record,” the IEA said. “At the same time, the shares of publicly listed renewable equipment manufacturers and project developers have been outperforming most major stock market indices and the overall energy sector.”

The authority added that by October 2020, the shares of solar power companies had doubled in value from the end of 2019 thanks to these trends and expectations among investors that we will see strong business growth over the next five years.

Net installed capacity for renewable power generation will this year grow by 4 percent, according to the IEA, with China and the United States accounting for the biggest jumps, at 30 percent for each of the two countries. The global total at the end of this year, then, is expected to reach 200 GW.

Next year, however, the scales of most additions will tip to Europe and India, the IEA noted. As a result, total renewable capacity additions next year could rise by a record-breaking 10 percent.

These developments paint the renewable energy sector as quite a lot more resilient to the pandemic than the fossil fuel industry. It is, of course, supported by governments striving for a net-zero future and throwing their weight behind wind and solar projects.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UAE Oil Major ADNOC Sees Oil Demand Reaching 105 Million Bpd Within Decade

Next Post

Pirate Attacks On Oil Tankers Off West Africa Intensify

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com