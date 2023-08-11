IEA: European Refiners Aren't Taking Advantage Of Higher Margins

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.12 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.66 +0.26 +0.30%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.67 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.769 +0.006 +0.22%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.950 +0.045 +1.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.66 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.75 +1.55 +1.76%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 83.42 -1.58 -1.86%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.950 +0.045 +1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.12 +2.00 +2.32%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.10 +2.10 +2.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.78 +0.26 +0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 620 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.73 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.66 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.66 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.65 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.75 +1.55 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 73 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 68.82 -1.58 -2.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 84.97 -1.58 -1.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 83.22 -1.58 -1.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 79.82 -1.58 -1.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 78.07 -1.58 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 78.07 -1.58 -1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 79.07 -1.58 -1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 85.32 -1.58 -1.82%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 78.32 -1.58 -1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.05 -1.58 -2.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.10 -1.58 -1.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 -1.50 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

IEA: European Refiners Aren't Taking Advantage Of Higher Margins

U.S. Crude Gains Weight Against Global Oil Benchmarks

U.S. Crude Gains Weight Against Global Oil Benchmarks

A surge in U.S. crude…

Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?

Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?

What battery metals are to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA: European Refiners Aren't Taking Advantage Of Higher Margins

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 11, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

Profitability among Europe’s hydroskimming refineries is now the highest on record, with the exception of the time immediately following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But even with profitability at a near all-time high, utilization in European OECD refiners averaged just 81% in June—530,000 bpd less than the same month last year and making European refining the “epicentre of the operational underperformance,” the IEA said in its latest Oil Market Report (OMR).

The bottom line, according to the IEA, is that refiners are incapable of taking advantage of the recent price hikes and better margins.

As for the outlook for European refining, that’s “challenging”. Refining issues will likely be rampant in other parts of the world as well, the IEA said. For Europe, refinery runs in the third quarter are expected to be 600,000 bpd under Q3 last year. OECD Americas countries will see refinery runs 250,000 bpd less y/y.

Refinery runs have been constrained due to extreme temperatures in Europe, the United States, and China, which creates technical problems with the necessary step of cooling air and water. The IEA also cited sanctions as part of refinery hurdles, particularly for refineries that in the past received crude and feedstocks from the Druzhba pipeline. And because all grades are not equal, refineries that rely on heavier grades—of which is now in tight supply—are not running at full capacity, while refineries that use lighter grades are maxed out to compensate. It also means that refiners are unable to fully utilize their upgrading capacity.

Europe and the United States have also been hit with unplanned refinery outages, such as Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery, Valero’s McKee refinery in Texas, Shell’s Pernis refinery in Rotterdam, BP’s Indiana refinery, and TotalEnergies’ Port Arthur refinery in Texas to name just a few.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Indonesia Looks To Attract EV Producers With Zero Export Duty

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com