Hungary Threatens To Hold Up EU Sanctions Once Again

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.14 -0.34 -0.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 18 mins 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.07 -1.14 -1.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.286 -0.025 -0.76%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 -0.008 -0.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.15 +2.93 +3.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.15 +2.93 +3.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.30 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Mars US 31 mins 76.38 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 -0.008 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.74 +0.80 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.25 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 81.18 +1.50 +1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 415 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.37 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 +1.13 +1.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.00 +1.36 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.30 +1.05 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.02 +0.16 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 59.20 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.60 +0.59 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.85 +0.59 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 78.00 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.70 +0.59 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 76.00 +0.59 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 84.95 +0.59 +0.70%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 74.30 +0.59 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.15 +2.93 +3.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.50 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.25 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.01 +0.32 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.66 +0.32 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.66 +0.32 +0.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.50 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.09 +0.57 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 5 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Crude Oil, Product Inventory Builds Pressure Prices

G7 Oil Price Cap About To Get More Complicated

G7 Oil Price Cap About To Get More Complicated

The G7 price cap on…

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030

According to the IEA, by…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Hungary Threatens To Hold Up EU Sanctions Once Again

By RFE/RL staff - Jan 18, 2023, 3:30 PM CST

Hungary is once again threatening to water down the European Union's sanctions regime against Russia by insisting that nine people be removed from a list of restrictive measures imposed on more than 1,300 individuals and 170 entities during several rounds of action in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Budapest once again wants to see the removal from the visa-ban and asset-freeze list of Alisher Usmanov, Pyotr Aven, and Viktor Rashnikov, several diplomatic sources with knowledge of the matter who aren't authorized to speak on the record said on January 17.

Hungary attempted to remove the trio from the sanctions the last time the bloc's restrictive measures were up for removal in September but quickly backtracked after political pressure.

Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, has long been critical of the EU's stance toward Moscow during the conflict, saying the sanctions have hurt the bloc without weakening Russia or helping Ukraine.

The sanctions list must receive unanimous approval to be rolled over as the new renewal deadline approaches on March 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hungary is also looking to remove Usmanov's sister, Gulbahor Ismailova; Aven's business partner, Mikhail Fridman; Belarusian-Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin; his son Nikita Mazepin; and Russian oligarchs Grygory Berezkin and Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor.

The EU's official journal calls Usmanov a "pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin."

He has been referred to as one of "Putin's favorite oligarchs" and is seen as a fixer for the president's business matters.

The sanctions have already led to the seizure of a $600 million yacht -- the largest in the world -- linked to Usmanov, who has unsuccessfully challenged the measures in the European Court of Justice. Sister Ismailova was also sanctioned after investigations revealed that Usmanov indirectly had transferred his assets to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EU says Aven "is one of approximately 50 wealthy Russian businessmen who regularly meet with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. He does not operate independently of the president's demands."

Rashnikov, meanwhile, was added to the list in March, with Brussels describing him as "a leading Russian oligarch who is owner and chairman of the board of directors of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) company. MMK is one of Russia's largest taxpayers."

Mazepin, who is the owner and CEO of mineral fertilizer company Uralchem, is according to the EU "a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin" and "one of the leading businesspersons involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the government of Russia."

His racing-driving son, Nikita, was before being sanctioned by the EU in March a member of the Haas Formula 1 Team and was listed due to his close association with his father.

Kantor, sanctioned in April, heads Acron Group -- one of Russia's largest fertilizer producers. According to Brussels, Kantor has "openly declared his support to and friendship for President Putin on numerous occasions, and enjoys good relations with the Kremlin."

Berezkin was sanctioned at the same time and was referred to in the EU official journal as "a leading Russian businessperson and considered to be the 'henchman' of President Vladimir Putin."

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

UK Wind Farms Are Producing Too Much Energy

Next Post

Canada Sees “Unprecedented” Number Of People Claiming EV Rebates

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com