Houthis Redirect Ship Sailing to Israel

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.43 +0.20 +0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.09 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.61 +0.23 +0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.395 -0.186 -7.21%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.063 +0.013 +0.63%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 37 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.063 +0.013 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 75.45 +1.01 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.20 +1.02 +1.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.86 +1.34 +1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 741 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 76.19 +1.48 +1.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.37 +1.23 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.31 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 194 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.73 +1.89 +3.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 73.38 +1.89 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 71.63 +1.89 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 62.98 +1.89 +3.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 58.23 +1.89 +3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 58.23 +1.89 +3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 61.23 +1.89 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 64.08 +1.89 +3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 58.98 +1.89 +3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 59.57 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 63.42 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 5 days e-cars not selling
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Houthis Redirect Ship Sailing to Israel

Gold Drops After Spiking To Record High of $2,130

Gold Drops After Spiking To Record High of $2,130

As for gold, everything is…

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

This new design for a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Houthis Redirect Ship Sailing to Israel

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 11, 2023, 2:30 AM CST

Yemen’s Houthis have forced a ship bound for Israel to change direction a day after they declared that they would be targeting all vessels bound for Israel in the Red Sea.

Bloomberg reported on the news citing an X statement by the deputy foreign minister of the Houthi government, noting that the account of Hussein al-Ezzi could not be immediately verified.

Per the statement, the Yemeni Navy “forced a ship sailing towards occupied Palestine to change its direction and sail back”

The news comes after on Sunday media reported that the Houthis have vowed to turn any ship sailing to Israel into a target unless humanitarian aid was provided to Gazans.

“If Gaza does not receive the food and medicine it needs, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality, will become a target for our armed forces,” military spokesman Yahya Sare’e said in an X thread.

“Out of concern for the safety of maritime navigation, we warn all ships and companies to avoid dealing with Israeli ports,” Sare’e also wrote, adding that “The Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirms its full commitment to the safe continuation of the global trade movement through the Red and Arab Seas for all ships and all countries with the exception of ships affiliated to Israel or transporting commodities to Israeli ports.”

A recent string of missile and drone attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthi army gave rise to concerns about the security of oil transport through one of the biggest global chokepoints. Last week, the Houthis also said they have started targeting Israel itself, too.

 On Wednesday, the Houthis launched “several” ballistic missiles at Israeli military posts in the city of Eilat, Reuters reports, citing a Houthi spokesperson. That statement followed the U.S. Navy’s shooting down of a Houthi drone earlier in the day. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Also last week, U.S. National Security Adviser Jon Finer said that the possibility of direct U.S. military action against the Houthis was a possibility that was being considered.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Continue to Climb on SPR Refill News

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com