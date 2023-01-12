Heavily Indebted Pemex Looks For Ways To Make $10 Billion Payments

|WTI Crude •25 mins
|78.39
|+0.98
|+1.27%
|Brent Crude •11 mins
|83.85
|+1.18
|+1.43%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|82.98
|+1.36
|+1.67%
|Natural Gas •25 mins
|3.695
|+0.024
|+0.65%
|Gasoline •25 mins
|2.475
|+0.041
|+1.68%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|79.26
|+2.55
|+3.32%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|79.26
|+2.55
|+3.32%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|82.27
|+2.49
|+3.12%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|78.23
|+1.23
|+1.60%
|Mars US • 24 hours
|72.91
|+2.54
|+3.61%
|Gasoline • 25 mins
|2.475
|+0.041
|+1.68%
|Marine •2 days
|76.19
|+0.89
|+1.18%
|Murban •2 days
|79.02
|+0.61
|+0.78%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|77.68
|+2.26
|+3.00%
|Basra Light •409 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|81.92
|+2.40
|+3.02%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|82.27
|+2.49
|+3.12%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|82.27
|+2.49
|+3.12%
|Girassol • 2 days
|81.42
|+2.36
|+2.99%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|78.23
|+1.23
|+1.60%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|54.37
|+2.58
|+4.98%
|Western Canadian Select •15 hours
|56.16
|+2.29
|+4.25%
|Canadian Condensate •15 hours
|79.56
|+2.29
|+2.96%
|Premium Synthetic •15 hours
|77.81
|+2.29
|+3.03%
|Sweet Crude •15 hours
|74.96
|+2.29
|+3.15%
|Peace Sour •15 hours
|71.66
|+2.29
|+3.30%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 15 hours
|71.66
|+2.29
|+3.30%
|Light Sour Blend • 15 hours
|72.96
|+2.29
|+3.24%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours
|81.91
|+2.29
|+2.88%
|Central Alberta • 15 hours
|71.26
|+2.29
|+3.32%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|79.26
|+2.55
|+3.32%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|74.00
|+2.25
|+3.14%
|Giddings •2 days
|67.75
|+2.25
|+3.44%
|ANS West Coast •4 days
|77.29
|+1.12
|+1.47%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|70.24
|+2.29
|+3.37%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|73.89
|+2.29
|+3.20%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|73.89
|+2.29
|+3.20%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|74.00
|+2.25
|+3.14%
|Kansas Common • 9 days
|-66.250
|-100.00%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|79.57
|+2.29
|+2.96%
Heavily Indebted Pemex Looks For Ways To Make $10 Billion Payments
The boom in U.S. LNG…
An unseasonably warm winter in…
Mexico’s indebted state oil company, Pemex, is searching for ways to make $10 billion in bond payments this year, an amount that neither the company nor Mexico’s government has planned for, Bloomberg News reported Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Last month, Pemex Chief Executive Officer Octavio Romero said the company was in talks with the government about getting renewed support for paying off debt, Reuters reported. However, the finance ministry said last week that it expected Pemex to be able to pay debt due in the first quarter without government assistance. The government has provided Pemex with tax breaks and capital infusions in recent years, but it stopped covering the company’s debt amortizations last year, the news service reported. “It’s become clear that under this administration, there will be no major Pemex bailout,” Roger Horn, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities America in New York, told Bloomberg News.
López Obrador’s social programs and over-budget public infrastructure programs have strained the government’s budget. In addition, oil income has fallen as a percentage of federal revenue amid long-term declines in production. Pemex has outlined plans to avoid tapping capital markets in an effort to keep its debt level at approximately $105 billion through 2027 by seeking financing alternatives that are “discreet” and “innovative.”
By Latin American Energy Advisor
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com