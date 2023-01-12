Heavily Indebted Pemex Looks For Ways To Make $10 Billion Payments

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 78.39 +0.98 +1.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 83.85 +1.18 +1.43%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.98 +1.36 +1.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins 3.695 +0.024 +0.65%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.475 +0.041 +1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 72.91 +2.54 +3.61%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.475 +0.041 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.19 +0.89 +1.18%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.02 +0.61 +0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.68 +2.26 +3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 409 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.92 +2.40 +3.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.42 +2.36 +2.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.37 +2.58 +4.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 56.16 +2.29 +4.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.56 +2.29 +2.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 77.81 +2.29 +3.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 74.96 +2.29 +3.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 71.66 +2.29 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 71.66 +2.29 +3.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 72.96 +2.29 +3.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.91 +2.29 +2.88%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 71.26 +2.29 +3.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.75 +2.25 +3.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 77.29 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.24 +2.29 +3.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.57 +2.29 +2.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 19 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 14 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 15 hours Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 20 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 20 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Heavily Indebted Pemex Looks For Ways To Make $10 Billion Payments

3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch In 2023

3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch In 2023

The boom in U.S. LNG…

Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine

Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine

An unseasonably warm winter in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
The Dialogue

The Dialogue

More Info

Share

Related News

Heavily Indebted Pemex Looks For Ways To Make $10 Billion Payments

By The Dialogue - Jan 12, 2023, 4:30 PM CST

Mexico’s indebted state oil company, Pemex, is searching for ways to make $10 billion in bond payments this year, an amount that neither the company nor Mexico’s government has planned for, Bloomberg News reported Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Pemex Chief Executive Officer Octavio Romero said the company was in talks with the government about getting renewed support for paying off debt, Reuters reported. However, the finance ministry said last week that it expected Pemex to be able to pay debt due in the first quarter without government assistance. The government has provided Pemex with tax breaks and capital infusions in recent years, but it stopped covering the company’s debt amortizations last year, the news service reported. “It’s become clear that under this administration, there will be no major Pemex bailout,” Roger Horn, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities America in New York, told Bloomberg News.

López Obrador’s social programs and over-budget public infrastructure programs have strained the government’s budget. In addition, oil income has fallen as a percentage of federal revenue amid long-term declines in production. Pemex has outlined plans to avoid tapping capital markets in an effort to keep its debt level at approximately $105 billion through 2027 by seeking financing alternatives that are “discreet” and “innovative.”

By Latin American Energy Advisor

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Dutch Power Grid Warns Of Shortages By End Of Decade

The Dialogue

The Dialogue

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com