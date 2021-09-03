Goldman: UK Set To Announce Billions Of U.S. Dollars To Support Climate Goals

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 20 mins 69.29 -0.70 -1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 72.41 -0.62 -0.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 4.712 +0.071 +1.53%
Graph down Heating Oil 20 mins 2.159 -0.008 -0.38%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.154 -0.010 -0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.04 +2.60 +3.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Mars US 12 mins 69.19 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.154 -0.010 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.36 -0.90 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.48 -0.45 -0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.58 +2.68 +4.07%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 73.25 +1.17 +1.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 73.01 +2.57 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.04 +2.60 +3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.04 +2.60 +3.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.46 +2.54 +3.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.94 +1.35 +2.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.99 +1.40 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.39 +1.40 +2.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.99 +1.30 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.94 +1.05 +1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 68.09 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.99 +2.15 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +1.50 +2.31%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 71.46 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.94 +1.40 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.89 +1.40 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.89 +1.40 +2.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 +1.50 +2.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.43 +0.65 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 3 hours https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 1 day The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 4 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

COVID-Driven Oxygen Shortage Causes Texas Refinery To Partly Shut Down

Oil Could Rise Further As OPEC Suggests Keeping Output Cuts In Place

Oil Could Rise Further As OPEC Suggests Keeping Output Cuts In Place

Crude oil prices could rise…

Lack Of Infrastructure Could Delay Mass EV Adoption

Lack Of Infrastructure Could Delay Mass EV Adoption

Electric vehicle companies have been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Goldman: UK Set To Announce Billions Of U.S. Dollars To Support Climate Goals

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 03, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

The UK could announce next month billions of U.S. dollars of additional spending on supporting its net-zero targets as part of a broad budget of $83 billion (£60 billion), Goldman Sachs says.

The UK, the first developed nation to enshrine a net-zero by 2050 target into law, wants to lead the world in tackling the effects of climate change and preparing the business and industries for low-carbon energy.

Due to a lower budget deficit earlier this year, the UK could announce more spending in the fall budget announcement next month, Steffan Ball, Goldman Sachs’s chief UK economist, wrote in a note carried by Bloomberg.

“We expect Prime Minister [Boris] Johnson and Chancellor Sunak to take advantage of this headroom, given they have both the political incentive and the parliamentary support to make substantial progress on the ‘leveling-up’ agenda,” Ball wrote.

As much as $41.5 billion (£30 billion) of the potential additional spending could be earmarked for actions to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as skills and training, and digital connectivity, Goldman’s Ball says.

Despite the “The ten point plan for a green industrial revolution” which the UK launched in November 2020 to “to build back better, support green jobs, and accelerate our path to net zero,” the government has not invested as much in this green revolution in the March 2021 budget, environmental group WWF said in an analysis last month.

WWF’s study found that the March 2021 Budget had a clear ambition gap. “It would cost less than 1% of GDP per year to build a clean, safe, prosperous future for the UK, but climate change mitigation measures in the Budget added up to just 0.01% of GDP,” the group said.

“The latest Budget simply doesn’t add up to the cleaner, greener future we all want to see. To turn things around, ministers must close the gap between their climate commitments and their spending plans, by adopting a Net Zero Test for all government spending ahead of the UK-hosted COP26 climate summit in November,” said Isabella O’Dowd, head of climate change at WWF.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway's Wealth Fund Drops Indian Oil Firm ONGC From Portfolio

Next Post

COVID-Driven Oxygen Shortage Causes Texas Refinery To Partly Shut Down

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting
Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL

Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger

 Alt text

JP Morgan: Don’t Expect A ‘Shock’ Transition In Energy Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com