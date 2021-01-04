Gold Rallies Into The New Year

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 47.41 -0.21 -0.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 51.09 -0.41 -0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.606 +0.025 +0.97%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 48.52 -0.85 -1.72%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 50.24 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph up Urals 13 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 50.60 +0.21 +0.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 50.60 +0.21 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 50.43 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 47.16 +0.28 +0.60%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.606 +0.025 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 52.31 +1.40 +2.75%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 52.64 +1.12 +2.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 48.20 -0.11 -0.23%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 52.26 -0.72 -1.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 50.02 -0.13 -0.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 50.43 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 50.43 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 51.76 -0.23 -0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 50.24 +0.02 +0.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 43 days 32.37 -0.83 -2.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 50 mins 33.47 +0.12 +0.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 47.52 +0.12 +0.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 48.92 +0.12 +0.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 50 mins 42.77 +0.12 +0.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 50 mins 41.27 +0.12 +0.29%
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 41.27 +0.12 +0.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 42.62 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 44.87 +0.12 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 41.27 +0.12 +0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 50.60 +0.21 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 44.00 -1.00 -2.22%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 37.75 -1.00 -2.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 52.04 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 41.57 -0.90 -2.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 45.52 -0.90 -1.94%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 45.52 -0.90 -1.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 44.00 -1.00 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 38.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 53.41 +0.12 +0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 3 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 2 hours Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 4 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Investment Pack with China
  • 4 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 13 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 18 hours Hydrogen Boom Could Lead To New Platinum Bull Market
  • 10 hours Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 1 day Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 3 days The world had better watch what China is doing to Australia. It is a microscope of what is coming to the rest of the world, if we let it.

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s 2020 Oil Exports Plunged To The Lowest Level In 77 Years

New Regulations Could Kill Nigeria’s Promising Deepwater Oil Industry

New Regulations Could Kill Nigeria’s Promising Deepwater Oil Industry

Nigeria may lose up to…

Oil Up Despite Another Rig Count Increase

Oil Up Despite Another Rig Count Increase

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

Gold Rallies Into The New Year

By MINING.com - Jan 04, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

Gold is off to a good start in 2021 after recording its best yearly gain in a decade. Prices surged above $1,900 an ounce on Monday to the highest in almost two months as lower US real yields and a weaker dollar kept the yellow metal’s momentum up.

Spot gold advanced 2.1% to $1,939.41 an ounce by 11:40 a.m. EST. US gold futures were also up 2.6% to $1,945.10 per ounce.

Real yields — the difference between nominal benchmark bond yields and the rate of inflation — fell close to last year’s lowest point on Friday, boosting bullion’s appeal. The decline in real rates is being driven by a rise in inflation expectations, with the market betting on vaccine distribution, further central bank support and continuing government aid.

“Investors are looking for assets which benefit from higher inflation,” Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG, said in an interview with Bloomberg. “The reflation element is also supporting gold today.”

Meanwhile, the US currency continues to languish after sliding for three quarters, with the dollar index dropping to a 2-1/2 year low, thus making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies. Gold is also being supported by renewed inflows into exchange-traded funds, following withdrawals in November and the first weeks of December.

“There is the likelihood that we will see significant stimulus, which will lead to further declines in the dollar,” Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments, told Reuters.

Tuesday’s run-off elections in the US state of Georgia, which will decide which party controls the Senate, were also on investors’ radar. “The Senate election this week could turn out to be a major disruptive event so gold is rallying on that,” Sica added.

A unified government would increase president-elect Joe Biden’s ability to reshape the world’s largest economy, from rewriting the tax code to boosting stimulus and infrastructure spending.

Non-yielding bullion is widely considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement that are likely to result from large stimulus measures.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Seals Much-Needed $2 Billion Oil Deal With China

Next Post

Tesla Hit Target Of 500,000 Vehicle Deliveries In 2020

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com