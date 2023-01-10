Gold Jumps Amid Hopes Of Less Aggressive Fed Rate Hike

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.68 -0.44 -0.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.69 -0.41 -0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.85 +0.46 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 3.608 -0.031 -0.85%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.311 -0.017 -0.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.57 +1.40 +1.84%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 70.37 +0.74 +1.06%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.311 -0.017 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.42 +1.86 +2.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.32 +1.92 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.37 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 407 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.38 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.74 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.57 +1.40 +1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 51.79 +1.10 +2.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 53.38 +0.86 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 76.78 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 75.03 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 72.18 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 68.88 +0.86 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 68.88 +0.86 +1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 70.18 +0.86 +1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 79.13 +0.86 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 68.48 +0.86 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.00 +1.00 +1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.46 +0.86 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.11 +0.86 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.11 +0.86 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.79 +0.86 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 mins A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 10 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 12 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 14 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 18 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 20 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Gold Jumps Amid Hopes Of Less Aggressive Fed Rate Hike

Tesla’s Sales Slow In China Amid Falling Demand

Tesla’s Sales Slow In China Amid Falling Demand

Tesla has seen a drop…

WTI Crude Ticks Higher After EIA Confirms Small Inventory Build

WTI Crude Ticks Higher After EIA Confirms Small Inventory Build

Oil prices remained relatively unchanged…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Gold Jumps Amid Hopes Of Less Aggressive Fed Rate Hike

By City A.M - Jan 10, 2023, 5:30 PM CST

Gold prices have stayed firm in today’s trading – with the precious metal peaking at $1,880 per ounce this morning, amid growing expectations of less aggressive hikes from the Federal Reserve (the Fed) this month.

Today’s peak price was within a hair’s breadth of the eight-month high it recorded yesterday afternoon when gold rallied to $1,881 per ounce.

This evening’s prices have dipped slightly to $1,874 per ounce, but remain 0.22 per cent up on yesterday’s closing price in the current trading session.

This comes with the US dollar weakening against other currencies after a robust 2022, with the metal enjoying an inverse relationship with the greenback.

There are also growing expectations the Fed will only raise interest rates 25-50 basis points next month, which are currently set at 4.25-4.5 per cent.

This more dovish outlook contrasts with the bullish approach taken by the central bank last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fed rapidly hiked rates over the autumn and winter to combat inflation, which peaked at a massive 8.2 per cent in September before easing later in the year to 7.1 per cent in November.

Related: Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Gold also has a reputation as a flight-to-safety asset, which has also lured investors amid expectations of a sharp economic downturn.

Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said: “Gold’s great run continues with the precious metal now trading at its highest level for eight months. A weakening of the dollar alongside expectations that the last of the Federal Reserve’s large interest rate hikes is already behind us have created ideal conditions for gold to continue its impressive recovery that started back in early November.”

Gold recovers from September’s slump

Gold’s return to favour follows the safe haven metal sliding from last spring’s rally.

The metal soared to a whopping $2,043 per ounce in early March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with subsequent volatility in the economy pushing investors towards gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices remained elevated through the spring before dropping over the summer amid both the firm response from the Fed and spiralling inflation, with prices dropping as low as $1,627 in September before stabilising in the winter.

Rowling argued the latest rally will be tested by the release of the latest US inflation data, which he dubbed a “key reference point” for “traders and investors to assess the macroeconomic situation of the world’s largest economy”.

He explained: “The one lingering concern about gold’s impressive rally is that it has been based on sentiment rather than fact. Gold gained in December even though the Fed implemented a rate hike and is still gaining now even though the Fed is again expected to increase its benchmark rate at its next meeting.

“It therefore would only take one or two negative data points or a surprise move by the Fed to cause an abrupt volte face for gold”.

Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA, was curious to see if the market would correct any future upward swings.

He said: “For now, the yellow metal faces strong resistance around $1,880-$1,920, a region that we’ve seen a lot of activity around in recent years. Momentum remains favourable for the bulls but that may change now that price is testing that $40 range.”



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com