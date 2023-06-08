Global Oil Demand For Road Transport Could Peak In 2027

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.81 -0.72 -0.99%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.34 -0.61 -0.79%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.81 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.301 -0.028 -1.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.590 -0.051 -1.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 72.83 +1.44 +2.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.590 -0.051 -1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.68 +0.81 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.14 +0.88 +1.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.82 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 555 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.01 +0.81 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.57 +0.93 +1.23%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.08 +1.14 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 51.28 +0.79 +1.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 74.68 +0.79 +1.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 72.93 +0.79 +1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 70.08 +0.79 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 66.78 +0.79 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 66.78 +0.79 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 68.08 +0.79 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 77.03 +0.79 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 66.38 +0.79 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.75 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 66.76 +0.79 +1.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 51 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Global Oil Demand For Road Transport Could Peak In 2027

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

Oil prices were trading up…

How Oil Executives Raked In Half A Billion In COVID Compensation

How Oil Executives Raked In Half A Billion In COVID Compensation

A Reuters analysis of stock-based pay granted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Global Oil Demand For Road Transport Could Peak In 2027

By Michael Kern - Jun 08, 2023, 9:04 AM CDT

Electric vehicle sales are soaring, displacing larger volumes of transportation-derived fuel demand, which could peak as early as 2027, research firm BloombergNEF said in its annual Electric Vehicle Outlook report published on Thursday.  

Policy support, expansion of charging infrastructure, battery technology improvement, and new models from automakers are driving and will drive a surge in EV adoption. More than 100 million passenger EVs are expected to be on the roads by 2026, and more than 700 million by 2040, up from 27 million at the beginning of this year, BloombergNEF (BNEF) says.

According to BNEF’s Economic Transition Scenario, passenger EV sales will soar to account for 26% of all passenger vehicle sales in 2025, a total of 44% of sales in 2030, and 75% of sales in 2040. Some countries go much faster, including the Nordics, China, Germany, South Korea, France, and the UK.

Despite the surge in sales, the net-zero scenario requires an even faster EV adoption, with 298 million EVs on the road by 2030 and 1.1 billion by 2040, BNEF said.

“Direct electrification via batteries is the most efficient, cost-effective and commercially available route to fully decarbonizing road transport. Still, a stronger push is needed on areas like heavy trucking, charging infrastructure and raw material supply,” said Aleksandra O’Donovan, head of electric vehicles at BloombergNEF.

As EV sales surge, EVs of all types are already displacing 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil usage, equivalent to about 3% of total road fuel demand, according to the report.

Oil demand from road transport “is very near its peak,” BNEF said.

“The rise of EVs leads to a peak in overall road fuel demand in 2027. Demand in the US and Europe has already peaked, while demand in China is set to peak in 2024,” the research firm added.  

ADVERTISEMENT

However, soaring battery demand is putting pressure on the supply chain for materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel, BNEF noted.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Set To Become The World’s Largest Green Hydrogen Importer By 2030

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

 Alt text

Oil Markets Struggle To Overcome Bearish Sentiment

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Has A Metals Problem

 Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com