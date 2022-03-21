Giant Oil Trader Vitol: Demand Gap Will Widen Over Next Few Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 21 mins 114.9 +2.78 +2.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 119.2 +3.60 +3.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.964 +0.064 +1.31%
Graph up Heating Oil 28 mins 3.881 +0.080 +2.10%
Graph up Gasoline 27 mins 3.424 +0.052 +1.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.8 +1.72 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.8 +1.72 +1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 116.1 +6.91 +6.33%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.0 +0.90 +0.86%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 109.5 +7.27 +7.11%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 3.424 +0.052 +1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 109.8 +3.24 +3.04%
Graph up Murban 1 day 111.6 +3.13 +2.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 110.6 +6.86 +6.61%
Graph down Basra Light 112 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 118.5 +7.62 +6.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 116.1 +6.91 +6.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 116.1 +6.91 +6.33%
Chart Girassol 1 day 116.1 +6.83 +6.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.0 +0.90 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 89.76 +1.31 +1.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 mins 95.87 +6.88 +7.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 mins 112.1 +6.88 +6.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 mins 110.4 +6.88 +6.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 mins 108.3 +6.88 +6.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 mins 105.4 +6.88 +6.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 105.4 +6.88 +6.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 107.5 +6.88 +6.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 111.1 +6.88 +6.60%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 105.7 +6.88 +6.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.8 +1.72 +1.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 108.8 +7.50 +7.41%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 102.5 +7.50 +7.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 105.6 +7.90 +8.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 106.1 +7.42 +7.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 110.0 +7.42 +7.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 110.0 +7.42 +7.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 108.8 +7.50 +7.41%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 95.00 +1.75 +1.88%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 110.5 +1.72 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 day Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 3 days Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 3 days OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"
  • 7 hours U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 2 hours China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 17 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?

Breaking News:

Giant Oil Trader Vitol: Demand Gap Will Widen Over Next Few Years

Soaring LNG Demand Creates Traffic Jam At Gulf Of Mexico Ports

Soaring LNG Demand Creates Traffic Jam At Gulf Of Mexico Ports

Close to a record number…

High Jet Fuel Prices Can’t Curb Consumers’ Insatiable Demand To Fly

High Jet Fuel Prices Can’t Curb Consumers’ Insatiable Demand To Fly

While jet fuel prices have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Giant Oil Trader Vitol: Demand Gap Will Widen Over Next Few Years

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 21, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT

Oil demand is growing, and is expected to outpace pre-pandemic levels this year, according to global energy trading giant Vitol, which sees oil demand growth continuing to grow over the next decade.

Meanwhile, however, limited investments in oil production will widen the demand gap over the next few years, Vitol said.

"Whilst we anticipate oil demand falling in the long term, demand is likely to continue to grow for the next decade. Given the limited investment in production, we expect a 'demand gap' to widen over the next few years," CEO Russell Hardy said in a statement on Monday.

Vitol's bottom line benefited in part from the demand gap already in 2021, with revenues jumping to $279 billion, from $140 billion in 2020, as oil inventories fell by 2 million barrels per day, hitting multi-year lows.

While Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gasoline prices higher, "the physical energy markets were already tight as we entered the current crisis." Hardy added.

Vitol traded a total of 7.6 million barrels per day of crude oil and oil products last year, Vitol said. 

Crude oil prices were elevated on Monday, with WTI rising to $111.90, up $7.20 (+6.88%) on the day, with Brent rising to $115.80, up $7.87 (+7.29%) on the day as Europe considers the possibility of it joining the United States in banning imports of Russian crude oil and Houthi rebels targeted Aramco facilities over the weekend.

While polls and some analysts have suggested that gasoline demand might see some destruction after surpassing the $4 per gallon mark, little, if any, demand destruction has been witnessed so far.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

France Says Ban On Russian Energy Can’t Be Ruled Out

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com