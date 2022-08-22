Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 19 mins 90.42 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.35 -0.37 -0.38%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.48 -3.06 -3.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.770 +0.434 +4.65%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 -0.124 -4.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47%
Chart Mars US 3 days 88.07 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 -0.124 -4.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 54 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 54 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 54 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 265 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 54 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 54 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 70.49 +0.37 +0.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 76.34 +0.33 +0.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 92.59 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 90.84 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 88.74 +0.33 +0.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 85.89 +0.33 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 85.89 +0.33 +0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 87.99 +0.33 +0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.54 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 86.19 +0.33 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 11 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 8 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 26 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 20 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week

Nuclear And Hydropower Falter As Droughts Grip Europe

Nuclear And Hydropower Falter As Droughts Grip Europe

European energy security is facing…

Falling Prices And High Costs Eat Away At Steelmaker Margins

Falling Prices And High Costs Eat Away At Steelmaker Margins

Steel prices have fallen from…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 22, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT

U.S. gasoline prices declined for the tenth straight week, according to the latest Gas Buddy data.

Gas prices have receded for 10 straight weeks, falling another 5.1 cents from a week ago to $3.60 per gallon on Monday.

The national average gasoline prices have fallen 51.3 cents from a month ago, although they are still higher year over year by 72.2 cents.

Americans are now paying $450 million less on gasoline than they were in mid-June.

 “While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a Monday statement, adding that the approaching peak hurricane season “remains a wildcard”.

Falling gasoline prices come largely on falling crude oil prices, with WTI falling nearly $10 per barrel over the last 30 days. WTI fell $3.53 per barrel on Monday alone, a 3.89% drop for the U.S. benchmark. Crude oil prices have fallen over the last week as the market fears an economic slowdown that could have a negative impact on demand. Still, the oil market continues to be tight, with inventories shrinking—capping the losses from recession fears.

Gas Buddy data from last week showed a small decline gasoline demand of 1%, with the biggest demand destruction coming out of PADD 2.

WTI was trading at $87.24 per barrel at 11:19 a.m. ET.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Buffett Doesn’t Plan To Take Over Occidental

Next Post

Buffett Doesn’t Plan To Take Over Occidental

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com