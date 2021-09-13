Gasoline Or Electric: Which Is The Best Car For A Road Trip?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.90 +0.45 +0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 73.94 +0.43 +0.58%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.207 -0.024 -0.46%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.167 +0.009 +0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.173 +0.012 +0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.57 +1.56 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.57 +1.56 +2.23%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 71.20 +1.38 +1.98%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.173 +0.012 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 hours 71.60 +0.99 +1.40%
Graph up Murban 24 hours 72.51 +1.00 +1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 24 hours 68.08 +0.18 +0.27%
Graph up Basra Light 24 hours 73.73 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up Saharan Blend 24 hours 72.99 +0.69 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 24 hours 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Girassol 24 hours 72.50 +0.65 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 58.12 +1.88 +3.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 68.72 +1.58 +2.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 70.12 +1.58 +2.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 66.57 +1.63 +2.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 65.22 +1.68 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 65.22 +1.68 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 66.57 +1.78 +2.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 68.42 +1.68 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 65.32 +1.68 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.57 +1.56 +2.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 71.57 -0.60 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.16 +0.42 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 2 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 2 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 2 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 5 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Hit 7-Year High

Are Oil Prices Heading To $64 or $200? Depends On Who You Ask

Are Oil Prices Heading To $64 or $200? Depends On Who You Ask

Brent Crude prices are set…

California Looks To Burn More Fossil Fuels To Avert Blackouts

California Looks To Burn More Fossil Fuels To Avert Blackouts

CAISO wants the DoE to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Gasoline Or Electric: Which Is The Best Car For A Road Trip?

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 13, 2021, 6:30 PM CDT

Tesla is better for road trips than a non-Tesla electric vehicle because of Tesla’s larger and more up-to-date Supercharger proprietary charging network, although both EVs finished behind a gasoline-powered car in a 1,000-mile road trip test, Business Insider reports.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee and his team drove a Tesla, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, and a gas car, Audi Q5, a total of 1,000 miles in a loop to see which was fastest in a road trip.

Unsurprisingly, the fastest was the Audi because it runs a longer distance on a full tank compared to the range EVs cover at full battery. In addition, the drivers of the gasoline car spent just a few minutes at gas stations versus longer charging times for the EVs.

The Mustang Mach-E by Ford finished last in the test road trip drive. Not the least of which is because it encountered a series of broken or offline chargers. The drivers of the Tesla, a Tesla Model S Plaid, spent less time finding Superchargers, which were found to be more up-to-date, the test road trip showed.

What the experiment also showed was that America needs a robust network of charging infrastructure—not only in New York State where the test was carried out—but also across the entire country, in order to alleviate consumer anxiety about range.

The new Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is set to invest $7.5 billion to build out a national network of EV chargers, as President Joe Biden aims to incentivize faster adoption of EVs in the United States.

The investment in EV chargers is “the first-ever national investment in EV charging infrastructure in the United States and is a critical element in the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to accelerate the adoption of EVs to address the climate crisis and support domestic manufacturing jobs,” the White House said in July.

In early August, President Biden signed an executive order, setting a target to make 50 percent of all new vehicles sold in the United States in 2030 zero-emission vehicles.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UN Atomic Watchdog Urges Iran To Come Clean On Uranium Enrichment Program

Next Post

Is Toyota Pivoting Away From Hydrogen Fuel Cells?

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar


Most Commented

Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com