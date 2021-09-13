Gasoline Or Electric: Which Is The Best Car For A Road Trip?

Tesla is better for road trips than a non-Tesla electric vehicle because of Tesla’s larger and more up-to-date Supercharger proprietary charging network, although both EVs finished behind a gasoline-powered car in a 1,000-mile road trip test, Business Insider reports.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee and his team drove a Tesla, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, and a gas car, Audi Q5, a total of 1,000 miles in a loop to see which was fastest in a road trip.

Unsurprisingly, the fastest was the Audi because it runs a longer distance on a full tank compared to the range EVs cover at full battery. In addition, the drivers of the gasoline car spent just a few minutes at gas stations versus longer charging times for the EVs.

The Mustang Mach-E by Ford finished last in the test road trip drive. Not the least of which is because it encountered a series of broken or offline chargers. The drivers of the Tesla, a Tesla Model S Plaid, spent less time finding Superchargers, which were found to be more up-to-date, the test road trip showed.

What the experiment also showed was that America needs a robust network of charging infrastructure—not only in New York State where the test was carried out—but also across the entire country, in order to alleviate consumer anxiety about range.

The new Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is set to invest $7.5 billion to build out a national network of EV chargers, as President Joe Biden aims to incentivize faster adoption of EVs in the United States.

The investment in EV chargers is “the first-ever national investment in EV charging infrastructure in the United States and is a critical element in the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to accelerate the adoption of EVs to address the climate crisis and support domestic manufacturing jobs,” the White House said in July.

In early August, President Biden signed an executive order, setting a target to make 50 percent of all new vehicles sold in the United States in 2030 zero-emission vehicles.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

