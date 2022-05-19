Gas Stations In Washington State Are Running Out Of Fuel

Gas stations throughout eastern Washington State are sold out of gasoline, and some are selling only diesel, while nationwide U.S. gas prices hit another all-time high and Washington’s average gasoline price is now nearing $5.20 per gallon.

In the Tri-Cities area (Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland), residents are scrambling to find a gas station that hasn’t run out of gasoline, The Post Millennial reports. Residents in the area have flagged in a local Facebook group that more than 10 gas stations in the region are out of fuel.

A gas station in Auburn has reprogrammed displays to show double-digit prices, although it doesn’t expect $10 regular gasoline price and sells the more expensive race fuel, a spokesman for the station told The Post Millennial.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit another record at $4.589 on May 19, up from $4.101 per gallon a month ago, and from $3.043/gal at this time last year, according to AAA data. In Washington State, the average gas price was $5.184/gal on Thursday, up from $3.547 a year ago.

On Wednesday, the average price per gallon in California topped $6, while the upcoming Memorial Day weekend will be the most expensive holiday weekend ever.

“Buckle up, drivers. This Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be the most expensive holiday weekend at the pump... ever. Drivers will be paying about $4.65 on average, though high prices aren't actually deterring many from hitting the road,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for fuel-savings app GasBuddy, tweeted on Thursday.

Despite record gasoline prices, more Americans intend to road trip this summer compared to last year, GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey showed today. Yet, 70% of Americans said their summer travel plans have been affected by high gas prices.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

