Gas Prices In Spain Skyrocket Amid Cold Snap

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.38 +0.13 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 55.75 +0.09 +0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.823 +0.076 +2.77%
Graph down Mars US 6 hours 53.55 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 54.39 +0.55 +1.02%
Graph up Urals 20 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 54.44 +1.51 +2.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 54.44 +1.51 +2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 51.52 +1.29 +2.57%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.823 +0.076 +2.77%
Graph up Marine 1 day 55.35 +0.90 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 55.48 +0.84 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 51.65 -1.24 -2.34%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 57.39 +0.30 +0.53%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 54.70 -0.08 -0.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 56.30 +0.15 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 54.39 +0.55 +1.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 37.82 +0.75 +2.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 37.49 +1.61 +4.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 51.24 +1.41 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 52.64 +1.41 +2.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 46.74 +1.61 +3.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 44.64 +1.56 +3.62%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 44.64 +1.56 +3.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 46.54 +1.91 +4.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 47.84 +1.41 +3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 44.84 +1.41 +3.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 54.44 +1.51 +2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 54.66 +0.31 +0.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 46.20 +1.42 +3.17%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 50.15 +1.42 +2.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 50.15 +1.42 +2.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 58.13 +1.41 +2.49%
The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Gas Prices In Spain Skyrocket Amid Cold Snap

By ZeroHedge - Jan 11, 2021, 7:30 AM CST

A cold snap across Spain is expected to last through mid-January has resulted in natural gas prices more than doubling in the last week, according to Bloomberg.

LNG prices trading at Spain's Punto Virtual de Balance (PVB) gas trading hub hit a record 51.55 euros ($63.13) a megawatt-hour this week, or $18.54 per million British thermal units as the nation grapples with dangerously cold weather and snowfall in Madrid. 

Spain has one of the largest LNG terminals in Europe. "Surging prices, coupled with a lack of available LNG vessels for longer journeys between Europe and Asia, will probably limit cargo exports from the nation's ports and further tighten the supply of the fuel," Bloomberg noted. 

Frigid weather in China has resulted in surging LNG prices as well. This week Beijing meteorological station recorded one of the coldest temperatures in decades this past week, sending power demand through the roof. LNG imports in China last month were at record highs as demand to heat homes has surged. 

A possible theory behind the wicked cold weather could be the sudden stratospheric warming splitting the polar vortex into two, allowing Arctic temperatures to pour into Europe and Asia. 

"A strong sudden stratospheric warming event (SSWE) over the Pole has temperatures spiking in the Arctic, plummeting in portions Europe and Asia.

The remnants of the Polar Vortex (PV) has also aided in unusual heavy snow in the forecast across portions of Spain in...forecast models spitting out over 12" + of snow in the short term. While these areas of the world feel more "wintry", it has allowed especially the northern half of the US to run much above normal in temperatures, losing our tap to cold air. Signs will need to be watched getting later into January, however, for the increased potential for cooler or colder outbreaks of air across the eastern/southern US if we can move the remnants of the PV more towards the US," said Kirk Hinz, meteorologist with BAM Weather

By Zerohedge.com

