Gas Flaring In Mexico Hits Record High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 111.8 -0.36 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 115.5 -0.14 -0.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.142 -0.045 -0.87%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins 3.819 -0.045 -1.16%
Graph down Gasoline 22 mins 3.330 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 114.2 +7.45 +6.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 114.2 +7.45 +6.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 116.1 +6.91 +6.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.8 +8.88 +8.46%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 109.2 -0.36 -0.33%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 3.330 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.8 +3.24 +3.04%
Graph up Murban 2 days 111.6 +3.13 +2.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 110.6 +6.86 +6.61%
Graph down Basra Light 113 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.5 +7.62 +6.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 116.1 +6.91 +6.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 116.1 +6.91 +6.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 116.1 +6.83 +6.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.8 +8.88 +8.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 96.09 +6.33 +7.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 95.87 +6.88 +7.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 112.1 +6.88 +6.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 110.4 +6.88 +6.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.3 +6.88 +6.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 105.4 +6.88 +6.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 105.4 +6.88 +6.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 107.5 +6.88 +6.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 111.1 +6.88 +6.60%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 105.7 +6.88 +6.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 114.2 +7.45 +6.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 108.3 -0.50 -0.46%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 102.0 -0.50 -0.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 107.0 +1.33 +1.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 105.7 -0.36 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 109.7 -0.36 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 109.7 -0.36 -0.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 108.3 -0.50 -0.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.3 +7.25 +7.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.9 +7.42 +6.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 2 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 45 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 hour "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 10 hours China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 2 days Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 5 hours OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"
  • 3 days Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 13 mins "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 23 hours U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 4 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

News that Russia is considering…

Russian Oil Exports Rise Despite Reluctant Buyers

Russian Oil Exports Rise Despite Reluctant Buyers

Seaborne crude oil exports from…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Gas Flaring In Mexico Hits Record High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 22, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Gas flaring in Mexico reached all-time high levels in 2021, beating the previous record from a year earlier, despite pledges from Mexican authorities to reduce the flaring activity, which is a major source of greenhouse gas pollution, scientists found in new research shared with Reuters.

“Flaring peaked in early 2021 but remained high enough throughout the year to beat 2020, which was already a record high,” Tamara Sparks, a researcher at the Earth Observation Group of the Colorado School of Mines, told Reuters exclusively.

The Earth Observation Group has analyzed NASA satellite images of flare sites in Mexico. It found that not only the intensity but the number of flaring sites also increased—up to 181 in 2021 from 170 sites in 2020, Sparks told Reuters.

According to The Organization for World Peace, the rising number of gas flares was mostly the result of flaring by Mexico’s state-controlled oil giant Pemex, the world’s most indebted company.  

Mexico signed in 2015 a pledge to join the global initiative to end gas flaring by 2030. Yet, the data reported by Reuters suggests that the country, especially after leftist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office three years ago, is not following through its climate pledges.

López Obrador took office with the promise to strongly support Pemex, a rise in domestic oil production, and “energy independence” for Mexico.

Most recently, the government doubled down on energy independence, but its plan to reduce the country’s dependence on imported gasoline and diesel risks swapping one addiction for another, with crude oil imports seen rising. Because of plans to increase domestic production of fuels, the government also plans to phase out crude oil exports, it became clear last year.

A major pillar in the government plan is the construction of a mega refinery, Dos Bocas, in López Obrador’s home state of Tabasco. In January this year, reports emerged that the construction was running $3.6 billion over budget and delays could mean that the flagship project of López Obrador may not start operations this year and not even in time for the state oil firm’s plan to end oil exports in 2023 and focus on refining fuel domestically. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe Faces Systemic Diesel Supply Crunch

Next Post

SEC Proposes Emissions Disclosure From Firms

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com