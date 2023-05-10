Wind Generates More Power Than Gas In The UK For 3 Straight Months

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.19 -0.52 -0.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.03 -0.41 -0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.84 -1.36 -1.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.221 -0.046 -2.03%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.512 +0.032 +1.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.52 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 73.21 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.512 +0.032 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.99 -0.26 -0.35%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.93 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 72.66 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph down Basra Light 526 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.99 +0.22 +0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.52 -0.11 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.52 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.06 +0.17 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.85 +0.85 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 52.46 +0.55 +1.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 75.86 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 74.11 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 71.26 +0.55 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 67.96 +0.55 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 67.96 +0.55 +0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 69.26 +0.55 +0.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 78.21 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 67.56 +0.55 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 76.21 +4.29 +5.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 66.24 +0.55 +0.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 12 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Wind Generates More Power Than Gas In The UK For 3 Straight Months

The Very Bumpy Path Ahead For The Global Economy

The Very Bumpy Path Ahead For The Global Economy

Hegemony is surprisingly closely tied…

Biden Is Losing Young Climate-Conscious Voters

Biden Is Losing Young Climate-Conscious Voters

Young climate-concerned voters are one…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Wind Generates More Power Than Gas In The UK For 3 Straight Months

By City A.M - May 10, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

The UK’s growing fleet of wind turbines generated more electricity than gas-fired power stations in the first three months of this year, according to new data released by Drax.

Almost a third (32.4 per cent) of the UK’s electricity was supplied from wind power during the first quarter of 2023, outpacing gas which delivered 31.7 per cent.

The findings have been released ahead of the next installment of the quarterly Drax Electric Insights report.

The publication is an independent report by academics from Imperial College London commissioned through Imperial Consultants.

Across the three months, Britain’s turbines generated 24 TWh of electricity – enough to charge more than 300m Tesla Model Ys.

Output from wind was three per cent higher than during the same quarter last year, while gas was down five per cent.

Wind’s growing role in the UK’s electricity generation (Source: Drax)

Almost 42 per cent of Britain’s electricity came from renewable sources (wind, solar, biomass, and hydro) in the first three months of 2023.

Fossil fuels supplied 33 per cent, with the rest coming from imports from abroad and the country’s shrinking nuclear fleet.

Black future for coal?

The UK now has just one coal-fired power station left following Drax ending the use of the fuel at its plant in North Yorkshire last month.

Over the last decade four of the power station’s six generating units have been converted to use sustainable biomass, burning imported wood pellets in former coal terminals.

Lead author of the report, Dr Iain Staffell of Imperial College London, said: “In the space of a decade the UK has almost completely cut out coal, after relying on the most polluting fossil fuel for over a century to power our country.

“There are still many hurdles to reaching a completely fossil fuel-free grid, but wind out supplying gas for the first time is a genuine milestone event, and shows what can be achieved when governments create a good environment for investors in clean technology.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is currently targeting a vast ramp up in wind power – including boosting offshore wind from 14GW to 50GW over the current decade and is looking to reform planning restrictions around onshore wind developments.

By Nicholas Earl via CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Turkey Defers $600-Million Payment For Russian Energy To 2024

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand

 Alt text

New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream

 Alt text

Putin’s Digital Disconnect: A Leader Without A Smartphone
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com