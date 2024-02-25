Exxon Mulls Sale of Vaca Muerta Shale Assets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 76.49 -2.12 -2.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 81.62 -2.05 -2.45%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.11 -1.96 -2.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 1.603 -0.129 -7.45%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.277 -0.058 -2.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.94 +0.75 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 81.94 +0.75 +0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.90 +0.91 +1.11%
Chart Mars US 114 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.277 -0.058 -2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.28 -0.81 -0.99%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.64 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.60 -0.96 -1.21%
Graph down Basra Light 817 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.68 -1.55 -1.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.52 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.90 +0.91 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 270 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 59.81 +0.75 +1.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 80.76 +0.70 +0.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 79.01 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 70.86 +0.70 +1.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 64.71 +0.70 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 64.71 +0.70 +1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 68.56 +0.70 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 74.86 +0.95 +1.29%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 65.36 +0.70 +1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.94 +0.75 +0.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 75.09 +0.70 +0.94%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.84 +0.70 +1.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 73.49 +0.70 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.09 +0.70 +0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.09 +0.70 +0.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 75.25 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.46 -0.25 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 15 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 6 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 2 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 8 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 9 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 9 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 8 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 9 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 9 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 10 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 10 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Exxon Mulls Sale of Vaca Muerta Shale Assets

Europe Grapples with Balancing Free Trade Principles and Clean Energy Ambitions

Europe Grapples with Balancing Free Trade Principles and Clean Energy Ambitions

Global policy shifts towards protectionism…

Gold Hydrogen Could Be A Game-Changer for Energy Markets

Gold Hydrogen Could Be A Game-Changer for Energy Markets

From all the new energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Mulls Sale of Vaca Muerta Shale Assets

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 25, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

ExxonMobil is considering a sale of its Vaca Muerta shale assets in Patagonia and has received several offers of holding already, anonymous Bloomberg sources revealed on Friday.

The U.S. oil giant’s assets that will be sold include assets owned as part of a joint venture with QatarEnergy, including seven oil and gas blocks in the Vaca Muerta and holdings in a pipeline. The assets are estimated to be valued at $1 billion, the sources suggested.

Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale formation has been behind a significant increase in oil and natural gas production in the country, and foreign investments into the Vaca Muerta have helped to grow the economic potential of the region—and oil and gas contribute handsomely to the country’s GDP.

Nevertheless, Argentina is in the middle of a financial crisis—a fact that could be at least partially behind Exxon’s search for the exit.

But last August, ExxonMobil put all of its oil and gas operations and interests in seven unconventional areas in Argentina’s Neuquen basin under review. At the time, Exxon said it was looking for farm-in investors, but didn’t rule out asset sales. “It is still premature to determine the final outcome of the ongoing review process, which runs parallel to our development commitments in the basin. It may not necessarily result in asset divestment,” an ExxonMobil source told Oil&Gas Journal.

ExxonMobil has drilled at least 40 wells in the Neuquen, but only 7 are producing—the rest are DUCs.

Exxon’s production from the basin is 7,300 bpd of crude oil and 103 Mcfd of shale gas.

Argentine libertarian President Javier Milei is spearheading a country-wide shakeup that could have ramifications for the oil and gas industry from an omnibus reform package that he sent in January that proposed the privatization of 41 state-owned companies, including its national oil firm, YPF, and Energia Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Native American Tribes Given Power To Halt Hydropower Projects  

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com