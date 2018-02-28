Exxon Makes Seventh Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.65 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.67 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.669 +0.002 +0.07%
Mars US 4 hours 60.69 -1.32 -2.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.99 -0.19 -0.29%
Urals 21 hours 63.20 -1.25 -1.94%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.38 -1.38 -2.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.84 -0.64 -1.11%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.669 +0.002 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 62.88 -0.85 -1.33%
Murban 21 hours 66.33 -0.75 -1.12%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 60.93 -1.35 -2.17%
Basra Light 21 hours 60.07 -1.79 -2.89%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 65.39 -1.44 -2.15%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.38 -1.38 -2.04%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.38 -1.38 -2.04%
Girassol 21 hours 65.78 -1.48 -2.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.99 -0.19 -0.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 38.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.76 -1.15 -3.60%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.76 -0.90 -1.39%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.01 -0.90 -1.39%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.51 -0.65 -1.12%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.76 -0.90 -1.78%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.76 -0.90 -1.78%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.26 -0.90 -1.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.96 -0.90 -1.41%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.41 -0.90 -1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 58.00 -1.25 -2.11%
Giddings 21 hours 51.75 -1.25 -2.36%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.72 +0.38 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 55.59 -1.37 -2.41%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 59.54 -1.37 -2.25%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 59.54 -1.37 -2.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 58.09 -1.37 -2.30%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 -1.00 -1.84%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.02 -0.90 -1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 13 hours White House planning nuclear energy talks with Saudi Arabia
  • 2 hours Renewables - $1 Trillion Has Been Invested And Created 10 Million Jobs.
  • 6 hours JPMorgan Admits Cryptocurrencies Could Disrupt Banks
  • 12 hours India - The Fastest Growing GDP In The World!
  • 12 hours Power companies pull workers from Puerto Rico
  • 4 hours DNA Robots Target Cancer
  • 1 day Tesla Expects 200,000th U.S. Sale This Year, EV Tax Credits to Start Phaseout
  • 11 hours Renewables May Become the Dominant Source Of Energy By 2025 In The U.S.
  • 4 hours SunPower to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers After Trump Tariffs
  • 3 hours California City Sues Its Biggest Taxpayer, Chevron
  • 6 hours U.S. To Overtake Russia As Top Oil Producer By 2019 At Latest
  • 6 hours Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 8 hours Norway's Fund Books Most Successful Year in 2017
  • 18 hours Germany Approves A Ban For Diesel Car
  • 1 day Wyoming or Quebec? What's the Next Big Blockchain Venue?
  • 3 hours Saudi's IPO

Breaking News:

Israel Aims To End Most Fossil Fuel Use By 2030

The Pros And Cons Of Nord Stream 2

The Pros And Cons Of Nord Stream 2

The Nord Stream 2 gas…

Increased Interest Rates Could Cause A Drop In Oil Prices

Increased Interest Rates Could Cause A Drop In Oil Prices

Adjusting interest rates has the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Makes Seventh Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 28, 2018, 4:30 PM CST Offshore rig

ExxonMobil said on Wednesday that it had made its seventh oil discovery offshore Guyana, striking a high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir that would be developed together with the other giant fields recently discovered in the area and would bring Guyana’s oil production to more than 500,000 bpd.

The latest exploration success by Exxon and its partners Hess and CNOOC Nexen came from the Pacora-1 exploration well, which is located some 4 miles west of the Payara-1 well, and follows previous discoveries on the Stabroek Block at Liza, Payara, Liza Deep, Snoek, Turbot, and Ranger.

Exxon is the operator and holds 45 percent of the Stabroek Block that covers 6.6 million acres, while Hess Guyana Exploration has 30 percent and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana owns the other 25-percent interest.

“This latest discovery further increases our confidence in developing this key area of the Stabroek Block,” Steve Greenlee, president of ExxonMobil Exploration Company, said in Exxon’s press release. “Pacora will be developed in conjunction with the giant Payara field, and along with other phases, will help bring Guyana production to more than 500,000 barrels per day,” Greenlee added.

Hess Corporation’s CEO John Hess also commented today on the latest discovery:

“The giant Payara field, which is planned as the third development offshore Guyana, will now include Pacora resources – increasing the size of the FPSO and bringing expected gross production from the first three phases of development to more than 500,000 barrels of oil per day.”

Last month, Exxon made its sixth discovery offshore Guyana since 2015.

In June last year, the U.S. supermajor made the final investment decision to proceed with the first phase of development of the Liza field, which is expected to cost just over US$4.4 billion. The Phase 1 development at Liza—one of the largest oil discoveries of the past decade—will include a subsea production system and a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel designed to produce up to 120,000 bpd, with production slated to begin by 2020, less than five years after the field was discovered.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Hong Kong Makes Buying EVs More Attractive

Next Post

Israel Aims To End Most Fossil Fuel Use By 2030

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com