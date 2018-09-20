Exxon, Chevron, Occidental Join Oil And Gas Climate Initiative

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 12 mins 70.25 -0.07 -0.10%
Brent Crude 41 mins 78.22 -0.70 -0.89%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.952 -0.012 -0.40%
Mars US 39 mins 73.55 -1.32 -1.76%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 +0.97 +1.27%
Urals 18 hours 76.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 +1.31 +1.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 +1.31 +1.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.03 +0.28 +0.35%
Mexican Basket 2 days 70.20 +0.85 +1.23%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.952 -0.012 -0.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 76.80 +1.23 +1.63%
Murban 2 days 79.17 +1.36 +1.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.61 +0.09 +0.12%
Basra Light 2 days 78.07 +0.13 +0.17%
Saharan Blend 2 days 78.76 +0.05 +0.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.03 +0.28 +0.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.03 +0.28 +0.35%
Girassol 2 days 79.37 +0.28 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 +0.97 +1.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.84 -1.60 -4.06%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.77 +1.18 +3.99%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.77 +1.18 +1.95%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.92 +1.18 +1.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.52 +1.18 +2.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.77 +1.18 +2.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.77 +1.18 +2.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.77 +1.18 +2.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.52 +1.18 +2.13%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.77 +1.18 +2.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 +1.31 +1.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Giddings 18 hours 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
ANS West Coast 3 days 77.62 +0.98 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 64.75 -0.32 -0.49%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.70 -0.32 -0.46%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.70 -0.32 -0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 67.25 -0.32 -0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +1.25 +2.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.63 +1.27 +1.64%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 9 minutes Big Oil Costs Can't Go Much Lower
  • 13 minutes Time For Reaction: Trump Presses OPEC to Reduce Prices as Crude Trades Near $80
  • 9 hours So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 17 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 9 hours Regime For Regime: China Says Willing To Provide Venezuela With What Help It Can
  • 35 mins So about that psychological oil price ceiling of $80 ... Trump's Twitter sledgehammer is right on cue, again
  • 12 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 10 hours Google And Facebook Lead Digital's March To Half Of The U.S. Ad Market
  • 12 hours Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 23 hours Famous Musk's Tweet Puts Tesla Under Criminal Investigation
  • 1 day WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 7 hours PetroChina Inks Its Biggest Qatar LNG Deal as U.S. Trade at Risk
  • 3 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 5 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 6 hours Qatar/Germany: 10 billion Euro Investment In Germany's Energy Sector

Breaking News:

Exxon, Chevron, Occidental Join Oil And Gas Climate Initiative

Will Canada’s $30 Billion Megaproject Be Approved?

Will Canada’s $30 Billion Megaproject Be Approved?

After removing almost all obstacles,…

An Energy Investor Roadmap For The Future

An Energy Investor Roadmap For The Future

With my final column after…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon, Chevron, Occidental Join Oil And Gas Climate Initiative

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 20, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT NAtgas refining complex

ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum are joining the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), becoming the first U.S. companies in the CEO-led voluntary alliance of some of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies that aims to step up initiatives to mitigate climate change.

The two U.S. supermajors and Occidental will become official members of the initiative on September 24, in one of the strongest signs yet that investor pressure over Big Oil to set carbon emission goals and curb their own greenhouse gas emissions has reached the likes of Exxon and Chevron.

With the addition of the three U.S. companies, OGCI’s 13 members now represent around 30 percent of the world’s oil and gas production and supply nearly 20 percent of primary energy consumption in the world.

“The new OGCI members are aligned with the OGCI collective goals, including recognition and support of the Paris Agreement and collective reporting; they will also reinforce the capacity of OGCI’s work programs. In addition, each will commit $100 million dollars to the OGCI Climate Investments fund,” OGCI said in a statement on Thursday.

“It will take the collective efforts of many in the energy industry and society to develop scalable, affordable solutions that will be needed to address the risks of climate change,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of ExxonMobil.

Exxon announced earlier this year initiatives to lower greenhouse gas emissions associated with its operations by 2020, including reducing methane emissions 15 percent and flaring by 25 percent.

The OGCI initiative is now made up of BP, Chevron, CNPC, Eni, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Occidental, Pemex, Petrobras, Repsol, Saudi Aramco, Shell, and Total.

Earlier this year, large global investors—representing a combined US$10.4 trillion worth of assets under management—urged oil and gas companies to start acting responsibly by tackling climate change.

“Investors are embracing their responsibility for supporting the Paris agreement. It is time for the entire oil and gas industry to do the same,” sixty large investors wrote in May in an open letter to the Financial Times.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq Oil Exports From South Close To Record-High

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

 Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com