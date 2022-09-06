Exxon And Shell Look To Sell $1.5 Billion Natural Gas Venture

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.90 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.97 -2.77 -2.89%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.80 -2.17 -2.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.425 -0.361 -4.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.454 -0.010 -0.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.54 +1.14 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 4 days 85.27 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.454 -0.010 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 93.98 +0.55 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 1 day 96.92 +0.79 +0.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 94.69 +1.25 +1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 280 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 94.90 +1.15 +1.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 97.54 +1.14 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.54 +1.14 +1.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.80 +1.04 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 65.80 +0.82 +1.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 min 65.62 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 89.02 +0.26 +0.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 87.27 +0.26 +0.30%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 min 84.42 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 min 81.12 +0.26 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 min 81.12 +0.26 +0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 min 82.42 +0.26 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 91.37 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 1 min 80.72 +0.26 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 76.75 -2.75 -3.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 2 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 2 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 21 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares

Breaking News:

Optimism About An Iran Nuclear Deal Is Waning

The Energy Crisis Is Putting Europe’s Solidarity To The Test

The Energy Crisis Is Putting Europe’s Solidarity To The Test

The ongoing energy crisis in…

Offshore Oil And Gas Set For Robust Growth

Offshore Oil And Gas Set For Robust Growth

Offshore oil and gas is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon And Shell Look To Sell $1.5 Billion Natural Gas Venture

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 06, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Supermajors ExxonMobil and Shell are looking to sell their 50/50 NAM natural gas producing joint venture in the Netherlands in a potential sale worth up to $1.5 billion, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources and a document it had seen. 

Shell and Esso set up the NAM joint venture in the 1950s and started producing gas from the giant Groningen field in the Netherlands in the 1960s. According to NAM’s website, the company supplies 75% of the natural gas required by Dutch households and businesses. A total of 93% of all Dutch households use natural gas and gas accounts for 45% of all the energy that is used in the Netherlands.  

Shell and Exxon’s decision to sell one of the oldest gas-producing ventures would be part of both companies’ plans to divest aging assets they no longer consider core to their respective operations, Reuters notes. 

According to Reuters’ sources, NAM’s assets up for sale – including three gas processing plants, pipeline networks, and offshore gas fields – could be valued at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion. 

The two international majors expect that the current dire need for gas supply in Europe and the high natural gas prices could make those assets attractive to prospective buyers, the sources told Reuters. 

After years of debates and measures to curb production at the field, the Dutch government decided in 2018 that output at Groningen would be terminated by 2030, with a reduction by two-thirds until 2021-2022 and another cut after that. 

However, early this year, even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Dutch government said that it might need more gas to be pumped at Groningen, once Europe’s biggest gas field, to ensure supply because of long-term export contracts with Germany and a delay in the commissioning of a facility in the Netherlands to treat imported gas for use for Dutch households. 

Residents in the Groningen area voiced their anger at the plan of the Dutch government to potentially double this year's production from the Groningen gas field, which has been hit by earthquakes in the past.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Steps Up LNG Sales To Europe As Prices Soar

Next Post

China Steps Up LNG Sales To Europe As Prices Soar

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

All Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq

 Alt text

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com