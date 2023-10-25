Europe’s LNG Imports Set To Surge By 30% In November

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.78 +2.57 +3.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.62 +2.69 +3.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.61 +0.97 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.190 -0.024 -0.75%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.313 +0.057 +2.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.21 -2.03 -2.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.313 +0.057 +2.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.74 +1.22 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.23 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.87 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph down Basra Light 697 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.07 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.95 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 150 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Wasting money down under
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 41 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Set For First Weekly Loss In Three Weeks

Robotaxi Safety Concerns Arise After Pedestrian Mishap

Robotaxi Safety Concerns Arise After Pedestrian Mishap

Cruise, General Motors' autonomous car…

Why Big Oil Isn't to Blame For Rising Gas Prices

Why Big Oil Isn't to Blame For Rising Gas Prices

There are a number of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe’s LNG Imports Set To Surge By 30% In November

By Michael Kern - Oct 25, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Amid expected higher demand at the start of the heating season, LNG imports into northwest Europe are expected to soar by 30% in November compared to October, Montel reported on Wednesday, citing preliminary estimates from LSEG.  

With winter heating demand kicking in, LNG imports are set to rise materially in November, although they would be lower than in the same month of 2022 when Europe was scrambling to get its hands on LNG cargoes to replace pipeline Russian gas.  

Next month, northwest Europe is estimated to import around 243 mcm/day, headed to the Netherlands, France, Germany, and the UK, per the LSEG projections.  

“The heating demand kicks in and there are forecasts of colder weather,” Wayne Bryan, head of European gas at LSEG, told Montel.

The estimated November imports would be 15% lower than in November 2022.

Weather and weather forecasts from November onwards will be the driving force of LNG imports into Europe, and also the biggest unknowns for European gas consumption this winter.

Europe has reduced its gas consumption over the past year, due to energy saving and to lower industrial demand due to high prices and demand destruction.

Some of the lost European demand for natural gas due to the energy crisis and record-high prices could never return, Vitol Group’s chief executive Russel Hardy said last week.

“For gas, demand has plummeted in Europe, with double-digit percentage reductions. We expect some of the lost demand to be permanent,” Hardy told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.  

Gas demand in the EU was 12% lower in 2022 than the 2019-2021 average, driven by falling industrial and household gas demand, researchers at Brussels-based think tank Bruegel wrote earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, the greater availability of alternative power generation helped with significant gas demand reduction in the power sector, too.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell To Cut 15% Of Its Low-Carbon Jobs

Next Post

Tensions Escalate As Russia Steps Away From Nuclear Treaty Commitment

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

India's Advantage In The Global Energy Squeeze

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com