European Gas Prices Soar As Russian Retribution Puts Kyiv in the Dark

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.20 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.86 -0.62 -0.69%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.87 -0.66 -0.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.761 -0.124 -6.58%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.771 -0.010 -0.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%
Chart Mars US 160 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.771 -0.010 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 90.13 +0.57 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.78 +0.44 +0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.31 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 90.65 -0.83 -0.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.21 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 317 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 71.91 +0.48 +0.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 88.36 +0.98 +1.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 86.61 +0.98 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 82.06 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 83.16 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 89.91 +1.18 +1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 79.71 +1.03 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.44 +0.98 +1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 89.61 -1.03 -1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.79 +0.98 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.75 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 mins The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

European Gas Prices Soar As Russian Retribution Puts Kyiv in the Dark

Researchers Pioneer Eco-Friendly Gold Extraction from Discarded Tech

Researchers Pioneer Eco-Friendly Gold Extraction from Discarded Tech

ETH Zurich researchers have developed…

Sao Paulo's Power Grid Nears Breaking Point

Sao Paulo's Power Grid Nears Breaking Point

Sao Paolo is facing blackouts…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

European Gas Prices Soar As Russian Retribution Puts Kyiv in the Dark

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 11, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

European natural gas prices popped on Thursday amid Russia’s intensification of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, with Russia claiming to have destroyed Kyiv’s biggest power plant in an overnight missile strike.

The attack has so far led to power cuts in the Ukrainian capital and some regions that rely on power from Kyiv. 

Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures May 24 contract gained over 8.5% on Thursday, while UK NBP Natural Gas Futures rose over 9.3%. 

Russia’s latest attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure completely destroyed the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant (TPP), the largest supplier of electricity to three regions: Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions. Ukrainian Centrenergo, which operates the plant, has said that it has lost 100% of its power-generation capacity.

While Ukrainian military sources told local media that the Air Force succeeded in shooting down nearly 60 of over 80 Russian drones and missiles launched at Ukraine, Moscow has made it clear that the retaliation for Ukraine’s targeting of refineries on Russian territory will be met with in-kind retribution.

Moscow has claimed that its latest strikes effectively disrupted operations of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and has limited Kyiv’s ability to move troops and fuel supplies to the military. The retribution from Russia comes after a series of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, with Reuters estimating that some 14% of Russia’s total refining capacity has been taken off line, prompting a rebuke from Washington, which is concerned that continued energy-targeted strikes will push up global oil prices.

Also driving European natural gas futures on Thursday were reports that natural gas flows into the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas had dropped to nearly nothing following issues with a liquefaction train, according to the BOE report.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Strike Threat Hangs Over Inflation-Focused Oil Markets

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com