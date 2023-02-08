Equinor Reports Record Profits In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.94 +0.80 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.32 +0.63 +0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.72 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.504 -0.080 -3.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 +0.018 +0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.91 +0.71 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.91 +0.71 +0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.20 -1.16 -1.46%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 77.04 +4.80 +6.64%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 +0.018 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.63 +2.07 +2.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.56 +2.28 +2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.42 +3.18 +4.28%
Graph down Basra Light 435 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.24 +2.64 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.11 +2.59 +3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.20 -1.16 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 55.89 +3.03 +5.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 79.29 +3.03 +3.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 77.54 +3.03 +4.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.69 +3.03 +4.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 71.39 +3.03 +4.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.39 +3.03 +4.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 72.69 +3.03 +4.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.64 +3.03 +3.85%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 70.99 +3.03 +4.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.91 +0.71 +0.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 76.90 -2.42 -3.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.64 -2.30 -3.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.59 -2.30 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.59 -2.30 -3.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.02 +0.72 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 2 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide

Breaking News:

Equinor Reports Record Profits In 2022

Oil Prices Inch Lower After EIA Confirms Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After EIA Confirms Crude Build

WTI crude prices fell slightly…

China’s Reopening Has Been A Boon For Metal Markets

China’s Reopening Has Been A Boon For Metal Markets

Beijing’s Covid 180 has helped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Equinor Reports Record Profits In 2022

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 08, 2023, 7:49 AM CST

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) on Wednesday joined the group of oil and gas majors reporting record profits for 2022 as its adjusted earnings after tax more than doubled on the back of high oil and gas prices.

The Norwegian energy major reported adjusted earnings after tax of $22.7 billion for 2022, more than double the $10 billion earnings booked in 2021.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $15.1 billion beat a company-provided poll of analysts who had expected $14.4 billion in earnings. Adjusted earnings after tax rose by 32% year on year to $5.8 billion for Q4. 

Shares in Equinor jumped by more than 6% in pre-market trade in New York following the announcement of the results.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“In 2022, we responded to the energy crisis and contributed to energy security. With strong operational performance, we delivered record results and cash flow from operations,” Equinor’s president and CEO Anders Opedal said in a statement.

“On the back of strong earnings, outlook, and balance sheet, we step up capital distribution to expected 17 billion dollars in 2023.”

High gas prices and strong sales and trading results boosted Equinor’s earnings last year. On the back of record earnings and cash flows, the board of directors proposed a hike in the dividend for Q4 2022 to $0.30 per share, up from $0.20 per share for the third quarter of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition, the board proposes an extraordinary cash dividend of USD 0.60 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 based on strong earnings and the robust financial position,” the major said.

The board has also decided to increase the $1.2 billion share buyback program by up to $4.8 billion, resulting in a program of up to $6.0 billion in 2023.

Equinor joins all other major international oil and gas firms in reporting blockbuster profits for 2022. ChevronExxon, BP, and Shell have all reported record annual earnings for last year, prompting criticism from the White House, which slammed Exxon’s record earnings for 2022 as “outrageous,” as well as calls for more windfall taxes on oil companies.      

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Renewable Energy Surge Signals A Tipping Point For Power Sector Emissions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com